Kunal Kemmu's upcoming reality show 'Alliance' has dropped a new promo. It features 16 celebrity contestants entering in pairs, whose relationships will be tested as they are forced to play for themselves amidst constantly changing alliances.

Actor Kunal Kemmu's upcoming reality show 'Alliance' has dropped a new promo, giving viewers a closer look at the format. Produced by Banijay Asia, the show brings together 16 celebrity contestants who enter the show with people they already know in real life. The pairs include family members, close friends and other familiar faces, but the promo makes it clear that those relationships will be tested as the game moves forward.

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The newly released promo shows contestants entering the competition in pairs before being told that every player will eventually have to play for themselves. It also hints that alliances will change every week, with contestants forming new teams and breaking old ones as the competition progresses. The makers shared the promo on social media ahead of the show's release. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banijay Asia (@banijayasia)

Alliance: A Game of Strategy and Twists

Unlike regular reality shows, 'Alliance' is built around strategy, changing partnerships and unexpected twists. Weekly eliminations and wildcard entries are expected to change the game regularly, forcing contestants to rethink their plans and decisions.

Meet the Celebrity Pairs

The celebrity pairs taking part in the show are Ravi Kishan and Rivva Kishan, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Zaid Darbar and Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani and Niti Taylor, Payal Dhare (Gaming) and Sabby Suri, Vanshaj Singh and Armaan Khera, and Delbar Arya and Dollyy Javved.

Host and Streaming Details

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, 'Alliance' will begin streaming on Prime Video from June 26, with new episodes releasing every day at 12 PM. (ANI)