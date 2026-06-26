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Kiara Advani’s Grandmom’s 3-Step DIY Face Mask Is the Ultimate Skin Detox for New Moms
Are you a new mom and not able to catch a breath from your mom duties to pamper yourself? Worry not. This 3-step Kiara Advani's Grandmom inspired face mask recipe is just the right skin detox you need. Keep scrolling!
Hello new mama!
Kiara Advani is currently enjoying her new mom phase post welcoming her daughter with husband Siddharth Malhotra. The duo named their little angel Sarayaah. As you all know, Kiara is a skincare junkie, and she loves to take care of herself. Well, if you too are a new mom just like her, then her grandmother-inspired 3-step DIY facemask recipe will come to your rescue for instant skin detox and hydration.
DIY Queen!
At the launch of Tira Beauty's store in Jio World Plaza, Mumbai, in 2024, Kiara spilled her beauty secrets, speaking to Vogue India. She revealed that she has been using her grandmom's holy grail kitchen recipe to detox her skin for an even complexion.
Here's the recipe!
1. Take gram flour (besan) as needed.
2. Add a little milk or malai (fresh cream).
3. Add a little honey.
Here are the benefits
“I think it is the best detox face mask that my grandma passed down to me; but also, any fruit or vegetable that you are eating, once you are done, the peels of that are just perfect for your skin. So, whatever you eat, you can just put a little bit of it and it always works,” shared Kiara!
Bonus tips!
Kiara believes in regulating her sleep, workouts, hydration, and stress levels to keep that inner glow intact and feel mindful and happy.
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