Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away at 89 in Mumbai. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and other Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt mourned his demise. His final rites were attended by numerous superstars including Amitabh Bachchan.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani remembered veteran actor Dharmendra, calling him a "wonderful artist." While speaking to the media at IFFI 2025, he said, "Wonderful artist. When I came to know about him, I remembered all his films. So, all we can say is, you know, such is life. Thank you."

Bollywood Mourns Demise of Dharmendra

Bollywood celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Allu Arjun, mourned the death of Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai at his residence at the age of 89 on Monday. The final rites of the actor were held on Monday at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, attended by numerous Bollywood superstars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, among others.

Final Rites and Tributes

Acharya Bhupendra Shastri, who performed the last rites of veteran actor Dharmendra, said, "All the rituals have been performed. We pray for the salvation of the soul of the great actor. All the members of the family were present there. No one can fill his space. He was a gem for the country. He served as a legacy for society. He has millions of fans across the world..."

Recent Health Struggles

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment. Sadly, on November 24, he breathed his last at the age of 89.

Survived By

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.