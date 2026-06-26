Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Turned Down Supporting Roles In Hollywood; Read On
Priyanka Chopra revealed that after moving to the US, she was repeatedly offered only supporting roles in Hollywood, but refused to settle, determined to lead stories instead of playing secondary characters
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From Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' to a global powerhouse, Priyanka Chopra has built an empire. At the recent Cannes Lions event, she opened up about her fight for lead roles in Hollywood.
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For Priyanka, rejection is just fuel. 'I'm very ambitious. When someone tells me it can't be done, I get more determined,' she says. She also spoke about the 'glass ceiling' women face in entertainment.
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Priyanka Chopra says when she came to America, studios couldn't imagine an Indian actor leading a film. 'I wanted more work... where I was the lead,' she said, explaining why she had to start producing movies herself.
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Priyanka admits she used to chase perfection early in her career. Now, her perspective has changed. 'I am a human being, I make mistakes too,' she shared.
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She believes fans connect with her not because she's perfect, but because she's real. 'The fact that I'm doing the best I can is what connects me to my fans,' Priyanka explained.
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Through her production house, Priyanka aims to support new talent. 'When I entered the industry, I knew no one. Now, I want to be a support for newcomers,' she said, highlighting her goal to create a platform for others.
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Priyanka is currently busy with SS Rajamouli's film 'Varanasi'. Next up is 'Reset', a survival thriller where she stars opposite Orlando Bloom. Filming for 'Reset' is set to begin in August.
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