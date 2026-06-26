Speaking at Cannes Lions, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said embracing imperfection and authenticity, not perfection, has been key to her success. She said connecting with fans by admitting mistakes and evolving has been central to her decades-long career.

Embracing Imperfection and Authenticity

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opened up about the philosophy behind her decades-long career, saying that being human and embracing imperfection, rather than chasing perfection, has been central to her success in entertainment, according to People. Priyanka spoke to People President Leah Wyar during a panel titled 'Building Legacy: Moving Culture through Originality and Borderless Expression' at Cannes Lions 2026. She reflected on how staying authentic while continuing to evolve has required constant listening and experimentation throughout her career.

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"I always want to be authentic to myself in everything I do, but keeping people's attention is a really tough job, and you can only do it through evolution," Priyanka said.

The 'Mary Kom' star added that her early career was marked by a relentless pursuit of perfection before she came to a different understanding of what truly connects with audiences. "I can make mistakes, I'm human, I don't get everything right. [When I started my career], I was constantly striving for perfection. But over time, I realized that emotional connection [to fans] came from saying, 'I made a mistake' ... and I think that's okay. That emotional connection with your audience comes from being able to accept that I'm doing my best," according to People.

Driven by Rejection

Priyanka also credited her drive in the face of rejection as another defining trait. "I'm very ambitious, and if I'm said no to, I want to do it even more," she said.

Creating Opportunities Through Production

The actress, who most recently starred in and produced Prime Video's 'The Bluff', in which she played retired Caribbean pirate Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, spoke about the project's unexpected global reach. "I was really shocked at how many countries it was number one in because, first of all, it was a female story, second of all, about a female pirate, that most people didn't know existed," she told the audience, referencing the true stories that inspired the film.

She went on to describe how creating her own opportunities, rather than waiting for them, has shaped her approach as both an actor and a producer. "I've heard this from so many female colleagues: When you want to move along and there's a glass ceiling that's been set for most women in entertainment, you just have to do it yourself," she said.

Chopra Jonas is next set to star in the survival film 'Reset' alongside Orlando Bloom. Speaking about her motivations for moving into production, the global star recalled feeling like an outsider when she first entered the American film industry and wanting to build a platform for others in similar positions. "When I came into the film industry, I didn't know anyone ... when new people come into film and TV, that is my sweet spot. I want to, as a production house, to be the shoulders for entertainers and creators to jump off, because I created a platform and I know how hard it is," she said.

Priyanka added that the lack of leading roles available to her as an Indian actor in Hollywood pushed her toward producing her own work. "When I came to America, I wanted more work which had me as a lead, which had me doing parts that I don't think a lot of studios imagined an Indian actor doing. So I started producing my own movies," according to People.

The Power of Global Entertainment

On the importance of a global outlook in entertainment, she pointed to the rise of streaming as a major factor in helping international projects reach new audiences.

The ace star cited her upcoming project 'Varanasi', which is being filmed in Telugu but will be dubbed into nearly 200 languages, as an example of this shift. "My mom loves Korean dramas. She would never have had access to those if it wasn't for both of those factors," she said, also referencing the global success of 'Squid Game' and 'Parasite' as examples of non-English content breaking through internationally.

The Pursuit of Excellence and Authentic Partnerships

She concluded by emphasising the importance of authentic partnerships and continued self-improvement throughout her career. "To be the best partner, I had to have an authentic partnership, I had to come from something that was real," she said. "I like to associate with the best. I built my career on my own, I've worked for 26 years to keep evolving, to keep that attention. You seek aligning with the best, and it's okay to give yourself permission to seek better every time," according to People. (ANI)