JioMart has announced its three-day Digi Utsav sale from June 28-30, offering significant discounts on 5G smartphones, electronics, and home appliances. Key deals are available on Poco, Samsung, and Oppo smartphones, along with various tech products.

JioMart has announced its three-day Digi Utsav sale, offering discounts on a wide range of 5G smartphones, electronics, home appliances and tech products. The sale will run from June 28 to June 30.

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Deals on Home Appliances and Electronics

The sale will cover products across several categories, including smartphones, kitchen appliances, grooming products, home cleaning devices and tech accessories.

According to the company, customers can buy products such as irons starting at Rs.299, kettles from Rs.549, hair dryers and trimmers from Rs.699, mixer grinders from Rs. 1,149, vacuum cleaners from Rs.1,599, air fryers from Rs.2,799, and water purifiers from Rs.7,499. Discounts will also be available on IT accessories and storage products.

Offers on 5G Smartphones

JioMart will also offer deals on select 5G smartphones during the sale. These include the Poco C85x 5G, available from Rs.12,499 against a listed price of Rs.20,999, the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) from Rs.19,999 instead of Rs.23,999, and the Oppo K14x 5G, priced from Rs.14,999 against Rs.19,999. The smartphone offers will remain valid till June 30, 2026.

According to a press release, the sale is aimed at making electronics, smartphones and home appliances more affordable for customers while offering the convenience of online shopping and quick delivery in select locations.

Customers can shop the Digi Utsav offers on the JioMart platform from June 28 to June 30. (ANI)