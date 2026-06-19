The big question everyone's been asking is finally answered! Director Rajkumar Hirani has confirmed that a sequel to 3 Idiots is on its way. But this time, the story won't be about college life. It will catch up with Rancho, Farhan, and Raju 15-20 years later, as they navigate their new lives.

Fans have been constantly asking whether a sequel to '3 Idiots' will ever be made. Well, the film's director, Rajkumar Hirani, has just made a huge announcement. He confirmed that a sequel to the blockbuster movie is definitely happening. He and the writer, Abhijat Joshi, are currently working on the script. However, Hirani clarified that this time, the story won't be based on college life but will focus on what happens much later in their lives.

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Story will focus on life 15-20 years later

The sequel's story will jump forward by about 15 to 20 years. It will show what Rancho, Farhan, and Raju are doing in their lives now. All three characters are married and have children. At this stage, they will be seen dealing with new responsibilities and a “mid-life crisis.”

The new lives of Rancho, Farhan, and Raju

At the end of the first film, Rancho (Aamir Khan) had settled down as a teacher in Ladakh, Farhan (R. Madhavan) had become a wildlife photographer, and Raju (Sharman Joshi) was successful in his career. Now, the sequel will show a completely new chapter in their lives.

Will the old characters also return?

There's a strong possibility that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be back in the film. Besides her, older characters like Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and Javed Jaffrey might also make a comeback, though nothing is confirmed yet. Fans are also buzzing about the return of Omi Vaidya's popular character, “Chatur.”

The film will have a big message

Rajkumar Hirani also mentioned that the film will definitely have a big social message, just like his previous movies. '3 Idiots' is already one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, which gave us iconic messages like “All is well” and a sharp take on the education system.