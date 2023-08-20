Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth visits Yogi Adityanath's home in Lucknow and touches CM's feet; video goes viral

    Jailer star Rajinikanth on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The actor arrived in the city for the screening of his film 'Jailer', which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

    Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his Lucknow house. The actor landed in town on Friday (Aug 18)  night for a screening of his film 'Jailer,' which was attended by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. In a video, Rajinikanth was seen touching Yogi Adityanath's feet at his Lucknow house. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth expressed his delight at the great reception his film has received from audiences and its success. "... It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit," he told a news agency.

    Rajinikanth was formerly in Ranchi, Jharkhand. On Friday, he also visited the state's famed Chhinnamasta Temple and offered prayers. He meditated for an hour at the 'Yagoda Ashram' in Ranchi. He met with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

    “Popular actor and director Rajinikanth met governor Smt Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan”, the governor's X handle posted. The 72-year-old superstar will visit Ayodhya on Sunday. "Jee kal program hai. (Yes the programme is tomorrow),” he told ANI.

    UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya commended the actor's acting abilities, saying, "I also got a chance to watch a film titled 'Jailer.'" I've seen many of Rajinikanth's films, and he is such a good actor that even if there isn't much material in the picture, his performance elevates its value."

    'Jailer,' which hit cinemas on August 10, has taken the box office by storm. The film's total eight-day collection in India was 235.65 crore (as of August 17). The film was made available in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Priyanka Mohan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan all play important parts in the film. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff all make appearances.
     

