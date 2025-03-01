Justin Timberlake cancels final US tour show, says he’s heartbroken—Fans react

Justin Timberlake canceled the final stop of his US tour due to health issues, citing the flu. Heartbroken, he assured fans of refunds. The tour resumes on March 21.

Singer-songwriter and actor Justin Timberlake has to cancel the final stop of his tour on Friday. Hours before his final performance for the North American leg of his 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour,' the ace star announced he was forced to cancel it for health reasons.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he mentioned, "You guys, I'm heartbroken," adding, "I have to cancel the show tonight," reported People.

Timberlake shared that he came to soundcheck for the Columbus, Ohio, show "battling the flu and now it's gotten the best of me."

"It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen. I want to reassure you, you'll be getting refunds for your tickets. I love you all," he concluded, according to People.

No other information was provided in his post, as per the outlet.

The cancellation follows earlier tour delays.

The singer, who has been battling health issues since October, cancelled another stop on his world tour last December after injuring his back.

Before that, Timberlake postponed an October 8 show due to an undisclosed injury and rescheduled several dates in late October after suffering from bronchitis and laryngitis. Rescheduled dates from October were moved to February.

The 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' kicked off in Vancouver on April 29, 2024. He announced it during a January 2024 visit to The Tonight Show.

It is Timberlake's first tour in five years and promotes his album, Everything I Thought It Was, which was released earlier in 2024. The tour is scheduled to run through 2025 and cover stops across the US, South America, Europe, and the UK.

Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow World Tour will resume on March 21 in Buenos Aires and will end in Paris on July 20.

