American singer Madonna remembers her late mother: "I was not afraid of death" in heartfelt reflection

Madonna reflected on her late mother, sharing how loss shaped her view of death. She also announced a Bedtime Stories rerelease and a Confessions on a Dance Floor sequel for 2025.

Singer-songwriter Madonna reshared a November 2024 note remembering her late mother, Madonna Louise Ciccone, who died at age 30 in 1964 following a breast cancer diagnosis.

She wrote about why she is not afraid of death.

"When I was a child my mother died," wrote Madonna. "Seeing her beautiful face in the open casket and kissing her red lips to say goodbye, left a haunting memory. A deep longing. A terrible fear of abandonment. I would follow my father everywhere reminding him that if he ever died I wanted to be buried with him," reported People.

"I became fascinated with cemeteries. I was not afraid of death because I knew this was the only way I could be with my mother again," she continued. "As life went on I lost many people that I loved dearly, and came to look at death as kind of a doorway to eternal life," as per the outlet.

Madonna added, "Even when my lovers left me I saw it as a kind of death. When they hurt me I would have a ritualistic burial for them. I would bury my fear of abandonment before it could overtake me," reported People.

She shared that she "found solace visiting other people's graves" in cemeteries and "trying to connect with the souls of all the lost ones."

"I wanted to reassure them that they were not alone. None of us are. 'We are all married to God.' That's what sister Mary Theresa always used to say to me. 'I am the bride of Christ. I am the bride of love,'" she wrote.

"This sounded so romantic to me," said Madonna. "I imagined I could tell her all my deepest secrets. 'Bury your fear. Bury your fear,' she would say to me. Then she would take my hand, and we would walk amongst the dead, under the light of the full moon."

She recently shared that she is preparing to rerelease her 1994 album Bedtime Stories and also working on a sequel to 2005's Confessions on a Dance Floor with producer Stuart Price, as per the outlet.

In December, she teased new music with a video of herself and Price working in the studio, joined by her boyfriend Akeem Morris, manager Guy Oseary and twin daughters Stella and Estere."These past few months has been medicine for my SOUL. Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don't need to ask anyone for their permission.. i'm so excited to share it with you," she wrote in an Instagram caption. "Who wants to hear new music in 2025!, " reported People.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake cancels final US tour show, says he’s heartbroken—Fans react

Latest Videos