    Dulquer Salmaan opens up on Rana Daggubati’s comments on Sonam Kapoor

    Rana Daggubati made a statement during a King of Kotha promotional event in Hyderabad that gained a lot of attention. 


     

    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 8:53 PM IST

    Rana Daggubati made a statement that gained a lot of traction at the King of Kotha promotional event in Hyderabad, which stars Dulquer Salmaan. That primarily occurred because many people took his remark to be a subtle jab at Sonam Kapoor. Rana has revealed that the actress had treated him badly while they were filming a Hindi movie for Dulquer. "It is his statement, so I don't want to dive into it. I cherish every one. I feel that I have a wonderful group of friends, including co-actors and industry peers. I'm easygoing; I don't usually complain, and I'm fine. I believe whatever he chose to say, maybe he wasn't considering it fully. That's why he apologized. He's a close friend, and I suppose he was concerned that it impacted all of us, so he clarified."Dulquer told Zoom.

    Even though he avoided using any specific names, it was obvious that he was referring to Sonam Kapoor. Rana promptly apologised to Sonam for his remarks once the situation became out of hand. Dulquer has since addressed the remarks made by Rana and adopted a non-partisan stance. For those who are unaware, Rana mentioned Dulquer's less than ideal experience working with a "big Hindi film heroine" during his address for King of Kotha. Even though he hadn't used anyone's name, Sonam was the target of his insults, which netizens quickly realised.

    "He was doing a Hindi movie, and the producers are my friends. The shoot was happening near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer. While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set."Rana told about his equation with Dulquer. 

     "I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding."Daggubati tweeted. This tweet came after Rana's statement was being widely reported because of which he was eventually forced to issue an explanation.

