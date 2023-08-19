Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut lauds director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, compares him to LIVING GOD

    According to Kangana Ranaut, she had previously been offered roles by Sanjay's production company, but for some reason, things didn't work out.
     

    Kangana Ranaut lauds director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, compares him to LIVING GOD ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 8:15 PM IST

    Being known for her outspoken opinions, Kangana Ranaut has once again caused debates with her remarks against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She has praised the director of "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and referred to him as a "living legend." The Queen star posted a lengthy essay about the seasoned director on her official Instagram stories. 
    "I deeply admire Shri Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an artist, he never fakes success or glory... He is the most genuine and indulgent artist living in the film industry right now... Nobody that I know who is so helplessly in love with the magic of cinema and so driven by his passion... Above all he minds his business, intense creativity and rare integrity... He is a living legend ... I just love Sanjay sir... love (red heart emoji)." she wrote on Instagram. 

    ALSO READ: ‘Pulimada’ teaser OUT: Aishwarya Rajesh, Joju George leaves audience truly confused, curious

    The 36-year-old actress has disclosed that she had previously been offered jobs by Sanjay's production company, but things didn't work out for whatever reason. "Over the years there were song/ roles that were offered to me by SLB production, for some or the other reason I couldn't do them, still today if I want to see him or go to his house just to chat with him, he sits before me like a living God smiling gently, showering kindness and admiration through his eyes, man of few words SLB ji is simply wonderful (red heart emojis)." she posted.

    Kangana Ranaut lauds director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, compares him to LIVING GOD ADCOne of Kangana's biggest regrets, she admitted to Pinkvilla in 2020, is not accepting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's offer to collaborate. He wanted to understand how I worked as an artist, but we never had the chance, and it didn't work out. One of my biggest regrets, she admitted to Pinkvilla. On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be featured in her own produced production called "Emergency," in which she will portray former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

    ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman reminisces being awestruck by one of her admirers' grand gesture; Check out details

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 8:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video of Deepika Padukone rating Ranveer Singh's clean-shaven look goes viral ADC

    Video of Deepika Padukone rating Ranveer Singh's clean-shaven look goes viral

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Kamal Haasan returns as host; check out show's new logo ADC

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Kamal Haasan returns as host; check out show's new logo

    SS Rajamouli claims Aamir Khan overreacted in ' Laal Singh Chaddha'; KRK slams Baahubali ADC

    SS Rajamouli claims Aamir Khan overreacted in ' Laal Singh Chaddha'; KRK slams Baahubali

    'Malaikottai Vaaliban': Theatre charting started for much-awaited project of Lijo Jose Pellissery-Mohanlal LMA

    'Malaikottai Vaaliban': Theatre charting started for much-awaited project of Lijo Jose Pellissery-Mohanlal

    'Pulimada' teaser OUT: Aishwarya Rajesh, Joju George leaves audience truly confused, curious LMA

    ‘Pulimada’ teaser OUT: Aishwarya Rajesh, Joju George leaves audience truly confused, curious

    Recent Stories

    Video of Deepika Padukone rating Ranveer Singh's clean-shaven look goes viral ADC

    Video of Deepika Padukone rating Ranveer Singh's clean-shaven look goes viral

    Skin Care: 5 surprising benefits of Potato Water vma eai

    Skin Care: 5 surprising benefits of Potato Water

    Spanish woman chants 'Gayatri Mantra' at train station; Video goes viral vkp

    Spanish woman chants ‘Gayatri Mantra’ at train station; Video goes viral

    Make authentic Bengali 'Patishaptas' in 7 easy steps ADC EIA

    Make authentic Bengali 'Patishaptas' in 7 easy steps

    Health care: 5 incredible benefits of Potato Peels vma eai

    Health care: 5 incredible benefits of Potato Peels

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon