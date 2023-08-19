Kangana Ranaut lauds director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, compares him to LIVING GOD

Being known for her outspoken opinions, Kangana Ranaut has once again caused debates with her remarks against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She has praised the director of "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and referred to him as a "living legend." The Queen star posted a lengthy essay about the seasoned director on her official Instagram stories.

"I deeply admire Shri Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an artist, he never fakes success or glory... He is the most genuine and indulgent artist living in the film industry right now... Nobody that I know who is so helplessly in love with the magic of cinema and so driven by his passion... Above all he minds his business, intense creativity and rare integrity... He is a living legend ... I just love Sanjay sir... love (red heart emoji)." she wrote on Instagram.

The 36-year-old actress has disclosed that she had previously been offered jobs by Sanjay's production company, but things didn't work out for whatever reason. "Over the years there were song/ roles that were offered to me by SLB production, for some or the other reason I couldn't do them, still today if I want to see him or go to his house just to chat with him, he sits before me like a living God smiling gently, showering kindness and admiration through his eyes, man of few words SLB ji is simply wonderful (red heart emojis)." she posted.

One of Kangana's biggest regrets, she admitted to Pinkvilla in 2020, is not accepting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's offer to collaborate. He wanted to understand how I worked as an artist, but we never had the chance, and it didn't work out. One of my biggest regrets, she admitted to Pinkvilla. On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be featured in her own produced production called "Emergency," in which she will portray former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.



