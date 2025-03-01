Overcome morning laziness: Tips to start your day early and productive

If you feel lazy to get up early in the morning and do not feel like leaving the bed, then follow these tips now. Having a good morning routine for a better day ahead is important. Look at the possibe tips for productive day ahead. 

Overcome morning laziness: Tips to start your day early and productive
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

If you get up early and pray, practice gratitude and exercise, then your whole day goes very well. So in today's news, we have given you some easy and effective tips here, which will help you to wake up on time every day. Getting up early in the morning can be a difficult task for many people, especially if you are used to staying up late at night. But if you want to make your routine healthy and productive, then the habit of getting up early can be very beneficial for you. If you are a student, then everything is remembered by getting up early and studying. Not only this, if you get up early and worship and exercise, then your whole day goes very well. So in today's news, we have given you some easy and effective tips here, which will help you to wake up on time every day.

1. Create a regular bedtime and wake-up routine:

Make it a habit to sleep and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This will set your body clock, and gradually you will start waking up at the scheduled time even without an alarm.

2. Gradually advance the alarm time:

If you wake up very late, it will be difficult to wake up at 5 am right away. Therefore, set your alarm 10-15 minutes earlier every day. This will gradually make your body accept this change.

3. Make a habit of sleeping early at night:

If you have a habit of staying up late at night, then it is important to change it. Avoid caffeine and screen time (mobile, laptop) before sleeping. Instead, do some relaxing activity, like reading a book or meditating.

4. Decide on a reason to wake up early in the morning:

If you do not have a solid reason to wake up in the morning, you will feel like hitting snooze again and again. But if you have a goal like exercising, studying, or doing something interesting, waking up will be easier.

5. Keep the alarm clock away from the bed:

If the alarm is nearby, you can turn it off and go back to sleep. So, keeping it away from the bed so that you don't have to get up to turn it off will make you a little active.

6. Get sunlight and fresh air in the morning:

Natural light and fresh air help you wake up naturally. As soon as you wake up in the morning, open the windows, take a walk outside, or do light stretching.

7. Avoid heavy meals and screen time at night:

Eating too much fried or sweet food at night can affect your sleep. So, eat light meals 1-2 hours before bedtime and reduce the use of digital devices.

8. Stay active throughout the day:

If you are physically active throughout the day, your body will get tired, and you will sleep well at night. Activities like walking, exercise, and yoga will improve your sleep.

