Bill Murray reflects on Gene Hackman’s legacy: "A tough nut and a true icon"

Legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman was found dead in his home alongside his wife and their dog, cops said Thursday.

Murray called Hackman one of the greats of the acting profession after his death was confirmed; however, he added that he could be a "tough nut" to work with, reported Deadline.

Murray recalled Hackman giving Wes Anderson a tough time when they collaborated on the 2001 comedy-drama film The Royal Tenenbaums.

"He was a tough nut, Gene Hackman, but he was really good, and he was really difficult. Like, we can say it now, but he was a tough guy because older great actors do not give young directors much of a chance. They're really rough on 'em," he explained. "Gene was really rough on Wes, and I used to kind of step in there and just try to defend my friend," as reported by the outlet.

He recalled watching Hackman do multiple perfect takes when another actor failed to nail the scene. "I was watching it going, 'No wonder this guy wants to throttle people.' Then he gave a sort of ordinary performance, and the other actor got it right, and I thought Gene was gonna throw the guy off the ledge of the building." Murray added: "He was a great one. He was a great actor," as reported by Deadline.

The deaths of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa are under investigation by authorities after their bodies were found in their Santa Fe home on Wednesday.

Although foul play is not currently suspected, investigators have labeled the deaths "suspicious" and have launched a thorough search and investigation to determine the cause.

Two maintenance workers discovered Hackman and Arakawa's bodies in separate areas of their home. Arakawa was found lying on the bathroom floor, with an open prescription pill bottle and scattered pills nearby.

Hackman was located in the mud room, adjacent to the kitchen, with his sunglasses by his side. Both appeared to have fallen to the ground.

In addition, a dead dog was discovered near Arakawa's body in the bathroom closet, while two healthy dogs were found on the property.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the scene, noted no signs of forced entry into the home.

Fire department and gas company personnel checked for a possible gas leak or carbon monoxide poisoning, but no signs of such hazards were detected.

"No obvious signs of a gas leak," said Det. Roy Arndt in a search warrant affidavit, though the circumstances were deemed suspicious enough to warrant further investigation, according to Variety.

The bodies showed clear signs of decomposition. Arakawa's body had bloating in her face and mummification of her hands and feet. Hackman's body exhibited similar signs, according to the affidavit.

The Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) conducted autopsies on Thursday, confirming that no traumatic injuries, such as gunshot wounds or stab wounds, were present on either body. Toxicology and carbon monoxide tests are ongoing.

Hackman's death has raised enough suspicion among the Santa Fe police that they have obtained a search warrant for the Oscar winner's home after the actor, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs were found dead. "The circumstances surrounding the death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation," police said, reported Deadline.

