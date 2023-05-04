Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jailer release date OUT! Witness intense first look at Rajinikanth's action-thriller film

    Noted South filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar has gone all out with Rajinikanth's Jailer which promises to be an out-and-out action drama. Know exciting details about the film which has piqued the curiosity of audiences and netizens who want to watch it unfold in theatres.

    Jailer release date OUT! Witness intense first look at Rajinikanth's action-thriller film
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 4, 2023, 8:23 PM IST

    Globally loved South industry superstar Rajinikanth starrer upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Doctor fame, will be released on August 10, 2023. 

    Sun Pictures, the production house of Jailer, took to Twitter to share the much-awaited update on the film. Along with the release date, the makers also unveiled an intriguing and bewitching teaser, which gives blink-and-miss shots of the entire cast. However, Rajinikanth gets a strong and kickass scene toward the end of the promo with a compelling background score.

    Nelson has gone all out with the film, which promises to be an out-and-out action drama. Rajinikanth did not have a release in 2022, and his last film Annaatthe was criticized and panned for its obsolete performances and weakly written story. Hence, there are a lot of expectations for the upcoming film Jailer. 

    On top of that, Nelson, who became a top director with the success of Doctor, hugely disappointed fans with Vijay’s Beast. Beast was a box office dud. After the big debacle, it got rumored that Nelson also got dropped from the Rajinikanth-led film.

    However, Rajini stuck with Nelson. This film got shot across the country on multiple schedules. Jailer also brings together several superstars of the country. On top of Rajinikanth, the film has Malayalam star Mohanlal and Kannada star Shivarajkumar in pivotal roles. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is in an undisclosed yet key role in Jailer, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Redin Kingsley, and Vinayakan also star in Jailer. Jailer releases in theatres on August 10, 2023.

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 8:23 PM IST
