Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai

Superstar Rajinikanth will play the role of Moideen Bhai in his daughter Aishwarya's ongoing film, Lal Salaam. Thalaivar will play a cameo role in this film. The excitement level of fans to see Rajinikanth on screens is paramount and high.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth is making her big comeback to films as a director with Lal Salaam. The noted filmmaker and makers dropped the first-look poster of the film that reveals Thalaivar Rajinikanth's intense avatar as Moideen Bhai.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of Rajinikanth, is returning to direction after almost half a decade. On May 8, the filmmaker and Lyca Productions unveiled the character poster of Rajinikanth in her upcoming directorial venture, Lal Salaam.

As reported earlier, he will play a cameo role in the film. His character name is Moideen Bhai. The first-look poster of Rajinikanth shows him in a trendy and modern avatar with sunglasses. The shooting of the film is currently underway. Lal Salaam features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Aishwarya has been occupied and actively involved with the film's shooting in and around Tamil Nadu for the past few months.

On May 8, Aishwarya and Lyca Productions decided to surprise everyone with the first-look poster of Rajinikanth from the film. The poster revealed that Thalaivar will play the role of Moideen Bhai in Lal Salaam. Sharing the poster, Aishwarya wrote, "#Moideenbhai...welcome!... #lalslaam. Cannot caption when your heart is racing! #blessed."

Lyca Productions shared the first look poster in English and Tamil on Twitter and called Rajinikanth everyone's favourite Bhai. The production house caption for the post read, "Everyone’s favourite BHAI is back in Mumbai. Make way for #Thalaivar SuperStar #Rajinikanth as #MoideenBhai in #LalSalaam."

The film Lal Salaam features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with an extended cameo from Rajinikanth. The film, produced by Lyca Productions, will have music scored by AR Rahman. Cinematographer Vishnu Rangasamy and editor Pravin Baaskar are part of the technical team.

