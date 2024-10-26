Rajaram Trailer: Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav to play 'Ram'; actor faces backlash

The trailer for Khesari Lal Yadav's film 'Rajaram' has been released. It offers a glimpse into Khesari Lal's action avatar and the film's storyline. The trailer is receiving a positive response from the audience.

Rajaram Trailer: Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav to play 'Ram'; actor faces backlash RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 10:21 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

The trailer for Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's upcoming film 'Rajaram' has been released just six days before Diwali. At first glance, the 2-minute 29-second trailer appears to be a one-man show by Khesari Lal. The trailer showcases the superstar's intense action and reveals the storyline. The trailer has already garnered around 1 million views in just 10 hours. People are sharing their reviews in the comment section and praising the trailer. Let's look at the trailer of Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Rajaram'...

What is the story of Bhojpuri film 'Rajaram'?

The story of 'Rajaram' revolves around an artist named Raja, played by Khesari Lal Yadav. Raja portrays Lord Ram on screen, and his character becomes so popular that people start seeing him as the real Lord Ram. But since Raja is an actor, he also plays many other roles. While playing other characters on screen, some of his actions anger the public, and they start protesting against him. For instance, people don't like Raja smoking cigarettes on screen.

The trailer begins with Khesari Lal Yadav's entry as Ram, delivering the dialogue 'Vastra se Sanyasi, Shastra se Yoddha' (A saint by attire, a warrior by scripture), followed by his intense action sequences. To know the twists and turns of the story, you'll have to wait for the film's release.

Many well-known stars in Bhojpuri film 'Rajaram'

'Rajaram' is directed by Parag Patil and stars Khesari Lal Yadav alongside Sapna Chouhan, Arya Babbar, Akanksha Puri, Namrata Malla, Rahul Sharma, Vinod Mishra, and K.K. Goswami. According to director Parag Patil, 'Rajaram' will offer an unforgettable experience to the audience. He expressed hope that both critics and viewers would appreciate the film. The film's teaser and songs have already been released and have won the audience's hearts. The trailer also lives up to the audience's expectations. The makers haven't announced the release date yet, but the film will soon hit the theatres.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mrunal Thakur unwinds in Rishikesh; shares scenic escape with friends [PHOTOS] ATG

Mrunal Thakur unwinds in Rishikesh; shares scenic escape with friends [PHOTOS]

'Gentleman' Tom Holland rushes to protect girlfriend Zendaya from paparazzi RTM

'Gentleman' Tom Holland rushes to protect girlfriend Zendaya from paparazzi

Shah Rukh Khan was disappointed while filming his iconic helicopter entry scene in K3G? Here's why ATG

Shah Rukh Khan was disappointed while filming his iconic helicopter entry scene in K3G? Here's why

Fourth marriage? Fans shocked as Armaan Malik's name appears on kids' caretaker's mehendi - WATCH

Fourth marriage? Fans shocked as Armaan Malik’s name appears on kids’ caretaker’s mehendi - WATCH

Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne evicted; Eisha Singh fires back at Karan Veer's comment linking her with Avinash ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne evicted; Eisha Singh fires back at Karan Veer’s comment linking her with Avinash

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 prayagraj museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating indias cultural legacy anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating India’s cultural legacy

Beware! These calls can empty your bank account RTM

Beware! These calls can empty your bank account

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual ATG

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad anr

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad

Iran air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH) AJR

Iran's air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon