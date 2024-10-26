Rajaram Trailer: Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav to play 'Ram'; actor faces backlash

The trailer for Khesari Lal Yadav's film 'Rajaram' has been released. It offers a glimpse into Khesari Lal's action avatar and the film's storyline. The trailer is receiving a positive response from the audience.

The trailer for Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's upcoming film 'Rajaram' has been released just six days before Diwali. At first glance, the 2-minute 29-second trailer appears to be a one-man show by Khesari Lal. The trailer showcases the superstar's intense action and reveals the storyline. The trailer has already garnered around 1 million views in just 10 hours. People are sharing their reviews in the comment section and praising the trailer. Let's look at the trailer of Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Rajaram'...

What is the story of Bhojpuri film 'Rajaram'?

The story of 'Rajaram' revolves around an artist named Raja, played by Khesari Lal Yadav. Raja portrays Lord Ram on screen, and his character becomes so popular that people start seeing him as the real Lord Ram. But since Raja is an actor, he also plays many other roles. While playing other characters on screen, some of his actions anger the public, and they start protesting against him. For instance, people don't like Raja smoking cigarettes on screen.

The trailer begins with Khesari Lal Yadav's entry as Ram, delivering the dialogue 'Vastra se Sanyasi, Shastra se Yoddha' (A saint by attire, a warrior by scripture), followed by his intense action sequences. To know the twists and turns of the story, you'll have to wait for the film's release.

Many well-known stars in Bhojpuri film 'Rajaram'

'Rajaram' is directed by Parag Patil and stars Khesari Lal Yadav alongside Sapna Chouhan, Arya Babbar, Akanksha Puri, Namrata Malla, Rahul Sharma, Vinod Mishra, and K.K. Goswami. According to director Parag Patil, 'Rajaram' will offer an unforgettable experience to the audience. He expressed hope that both critics and viewers would appreciate the film. The film's teaser and songs have already been released and have won the audience's hearts. The trailer also lives up to the audience's expectations. The makers haven't announced the release date yet, but the film will soon hit the theatres.

Latest Videos