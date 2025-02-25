Vidaamuyarchi OTT Release Date: Where to watch Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan's latest film online

Vidaamuyarchi is an action thriller featuring Ajith Kumar as Arjun M and Trisha Krishnan. It was delayed from Pongal's theatrical release. Learn more about the film below. 

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

Vidaamuyarchi is an action thriller film featuring Ajith Kumar as Arjun M and Trisha Krishnan in prominent roles. It was supposed to be released in cinemas during Pongal, but was postponed. It was later published on February 6, 2025, and garnered mixed reviews from spectators and reviewers. Inspired by the 1997 American film Breakdown, the film is expected to be released on OTT in March 2025.

When and where can I watch Vidaamuyarchi?

The film will be released digitally on March 3, 2025, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. It will be accessible on Netflix. The streaming giant released the film's poster on Instagram with the caption, "No breaks." There are no limitations. Only Vidaamuyarchi. Vidaamuyarchi will be available on Netflix on March 3 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Vidaamuyarchi: Plot

The film's plot revolves around Arjun, played by Ajith Kumar, and his wife Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), whose 12-year marriage is in crisis following a personal tragedy. Kayal admits to an affair and demands a divorce, offering a farewell road trip to her parents' home in Tbilisi.

During the voyage, their car breaks down, and Kayal seeks aid from Deepika (Regina Cassandra) and Rakshith (Arjun Sarja). When Arjun arrives at the agreed-upon meeting spot after repairing the automobile, he discovers that Kayal has disappeared. What happens when Arjun learns about his wife? Will he be able to save her?

Vidaamuyarchi: Cast and Crew

Magizh Thirumeni directed the film, which stars Ajith Kumar in the main role and Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra, among others. Subaskaran Allirajah produced it under the banner of Lyca Productions.

