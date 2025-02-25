Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif inspired stylish blouse designs for modern women

Katrina Kaif Looks

Katrina flaunts fashion very well, from Western to traditional. If you also want to show culture + fashion together in front of your mother-in-law.

Sweetheart Neckline Blouse

Katrina's look is amazing in a printed lehenga. The actress has carried a sleeveless blouse on a sweetheart neckline. 

Sequin Work Blouse

There must be a sequin work blouse in the wardrobe. Katrina has chosen a bold bralette while flaunting cleavage with a pink sheer saree. 

V Neck Blouse

V-neck blouse looks royal with a perfect fitting for the breast. The actress chose a floral print blouse with a lace border with a saree. 

Simple Round Neck Blouse

If you don't want a bold or revealing look, then carry a simple blouse like Katrina on a round neck. It will enhance the beauty of both heavy and plain sarees.

Full Sleeve Blouse

Katrina Kaif is looking amazing in a white lehenga. The actress has styled a full sleeve blouse on a V-neck. If you want to look decent, you can style it and look beautiful.

Floral Print Blouse

A floral print blouse must be in the wardrobe. It can be worn with every saree. If you don't like more vibrant colors then you won't find a better option than this. 

Maha Shivratri 2025: 5 Auspicious Offerings to Lord Shiva

Premanand Maharaj's advice: 4 places where women should not go alone

[PHOTOS] Sanya Malhotra inspired 6 saree looks for party

Mahashivratri 2025: Ideal shivling size for home worship; Check HERE