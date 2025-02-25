Lifestyle
Katrina flaunts fashion very well, from Western to traditional. If you also want to show culture + fashion together in front of your mother-in-law.
Katrina's look is amazing in a printed lehenga. The actress has carried a sleeveless blouse on a sweetheart neckline.
There must be a sequin work blouse in the wardrobe. Katrina has chosen a bold bralette while flaunting cleavage with a pink sheer saree.
V-neck blouse looks royal with a perfect fitting for the breast. The actress chose a floral print blouse with a lace border with a saree.
If you don't want a bold or revealing look, then carry a simple blouse like Katrina on a round neck. It will enhance the beauty of both heavy and plain sarees.
Katrina Kaif is looking amazing in a white lehenga. The actress has styled a full sleeve blouse on a V-neck. If you want to look decent, you can style it and look beautiful.
A floral print blouse must be in the wardrobe. It can be worn with every saree. If you don't like more vibrant colors then you won't find a better option than this.
