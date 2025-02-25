Maha Shivratri: 7 fasting-friendly recipes for a divine feast

Maha Shivratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated in honor of Lord Shiva. Devotees observe a day-long fast, offering prayers and seeking blessings. While fasting rules vary, many follow a satvik diet that excludes grains, pulses, onion, garlic, and table salt. If you're looking for delicious yet fasting-compliant dishes, here are seven recipes to make your Maha Shivratri vrat special.



1. Sabudana Khichdi A popular fasting dish, sabudana (tapioca pearls) is soaked and cooked with peanuts, green chilies, and mild spices. It’s light, nutritious, and packed with energy to keep you going through the fast. How to Prepare: Soak sabudana for 4-5 hours or overnight. Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, green chilies, and peanuts. Add the soaked sabudana, rock salt, and stir-fry for a few minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.



2. Samak Rice Pulao Also known as barnyard millet, samak rice is a wholesome grain substitute during fasting. Cook it with mild spices, ghee, and veggies like carrots and potatoes for a delicious pulao. How to Prepare: Rinse samak rice thoroughly and soak for 15 minutes. Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, chopped veggies, and sauté. Add samak rice, water, and rock salt; cook until tender. Serve hot with yogurt.



3. Vrat Wale Aloo This simple yet flavorful dish features boiled potatoes tossed with rock salt (sendha namak), cumin, and green chilies. Pair it with kuttu ki puri or enjoy it as a standalone snack. How to Prepare: Boil and peel potatoes, then chop them into cubes. Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds and green chilies. Add potatoes, rock salt, and cook for a few minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.



4. Makhana Kheer Makhana (fox nuts) is a staple for vrat meals. Cooked in milk, sweetened with jaggery or sugar, and flavored with cardamom, makhana kheer is a delightful and nourishing dessert. How to Prepare: Dry roast makhana and crush some for a thicker texture. Boil milk and add the makhana. Stir in sugar, cardamom powder, and cook until creamy. Garnish with nuts and serve chilled or warm.

5. Kuttu Ka Dosa Made with buckwheat flour (kuttu), this crispy dosa is a perfect vrat alternative. Serve it with coconut chutney or a simple yogurt dip for added flavor. How to Prepare: Mix kuttu flour with boiled mashed potatoes, rock salt, and water to form a batter. Heat a pan and spread the batter thinly to form a dosa. Cook on both sides until crispy and serve hot.

6. Singhare Ke Atte Ka Halwa A sweet delight made from water chestnut flour, ghee, sugar, and nuts, this halwa is a must-try for those with a sweet tooth during fasting. How to Prepare: Heat ghee in a pan and roast singhara flour until aromatic. Add warm water and mix well to avoid lumps. Stir in sugar, cardamom powder, and chopped nuts. Cook until thickened and serve warm.



7. Banana Walnut Lassi A refreshing and energy-boosting drink, banana walnut lassi is made with yogurt, honey, and walnuts. It keeps you hydrated and full during the fast. How to Prepare: Blend yogurt, ripe banana, honey, and walnuts until smooth. Add chilled water or milk to adjust consistency. Serve cold, garnished with crushed walnuts.



