Maha Shivratri: 7 fasting-friendly recipes for a divine feast

Maha Shivratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated in honor of Lord Shiva. Devotees observe a day-long fast, offering prayers and seeking blessings. While fasting rules vary, many follow a satvik diet that excludes grains, pulses, onion, garlic, and table salt. If you're looking for delicious yet fasting-compliant dishes, here are seven recipes to make your Maha Shivratri vrat special.
 

article_image1
Author
Srishti ms
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 12:16 PM IST

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

1. Sabudana Khichdi

A popular fasting dish, sabudana (tapioca pearls) is soaked and cooked with peanuts, green chilies, and mild spices. It’s light, nutritious, and packed with energy to keep you going through the fast.

How to Prepare:

Soak sabudana for 4-5 hours or overnight.

Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, green chilies, and peanuts.

Add the soaked sabudana, rock salt, and stir-fry for a few minutes.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.
 

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

2. Samak Rice Pulao

Also known as barnyard millet, samak rice is a wholesome grain substitute during fasting. Cook it with mild spices, ghee, and veggies like carrots and potatoes for a delicious pulao.

How to Prepare:

Rinse samak rice thoroughly and soak for 15 minutes.

Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, chopped veggies, and sauté.

Add samak rice, water, and rock salt; cook until tender.

Serve hot with yogurt.
 

article_image3

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

3. Vrat Wale Aloo

This simple yet flavorful dish features boiled potatoes tossed with rock salt (sendha namak), cumin, and green chilies. Pair it with kuttu ki puri or enjoy it as a standalone snack.

How to Prepare:

Boil and peel potatoes, then chop them into cubes.

Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds and green chilies.

Add potatoes, rock salt, and cook for a few minutes.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.
 

article_image4

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

4. Makhana Kheer

Makhana (fox nuts) is a staple for vrat meals. Cooked in milk, sweetened with jaggery or sugar, and flavored with cardamom, makhana kheer is a delightful and nourishing dessert.

How to Prepare:

Dry roast makhana and crush some for a thicker texture.

Boil milk and add the makhana.

Stir in sugar, cardamom powder, and cook until creamy.

Garnish with nuts and serve chilled or warm.

article_image5

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

5. Kuttu Ka Dosa

Made with buckwheat flour (kuttu), this crispy dosa is a perfect vrat alternative. Serve it with coconut chutney or a simple yogurt dip for added flavor.

How to Prepare:

Mix kuttu flour with boiled mashed potatoes, rock salt, and water to form a batter.

Heat a pan and spread the batter thinly to form a dosa.

Cook on both sides until crispy and serve hot.

article_image6

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

6. Singhare Ke Atte Ka Halwa

A sweet delight made from water chestnut flour, ghee, sugar, and nuts, this halwa is a must-try for those with a sweet tooth during fasting.

How to Prepare:

Heat ghee in a pan and roast singhara flour until aromatic.

Add warm water and mix well to avoid lumps.

Stir in sugar, cardamom powder, and chopped nuts.

Cook until thickened and serve warm.
 

article_image7

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

7. Banana Walnut Lassi

A refreshing and energy-boosting drink, banana walnut lassi is made with yogurt, honey, and walnuts. It keeps you hydrated and full during the fast.

How to Prepare:

Blend yogurt, ripe banana, honey, and walnuts until smooth.

Add chilled water or milk to adjust consistency.

Serve cold, garnished with crushed walnuts.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

All about Hiccups: Causes, Remedies, warning signals to health issues MEG

All about Hiccups: Causes, Remedies, warning signals to health issues

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks shk

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks

Suniel Shetty, PETA India and CUPA gift life-size mechanical elephant to Shri Umamaheshwara Veerabhadreshwara Temple RBA

Suniel Shetty, PETA India and CUPA gift life-size mechanical elephant to Shri Umamaheshwara Temple

Thyroid superfoods: Fight fatigue and weakness with THESE diet changes MEG

Thyroid superfoods: Fight fatigue and weakness with THESE diet changes

Sharing a Room with Your Sister? Important Dos and Don'ts for a Stronger Bond MEG

Sharing a Room with Your Sister? Important Dos and Don'ts for a Stronger Bond

Recent Stories

Venjaramoodu murders: Accused Afan was under the influence of drugs, used hammer to kill five; report anr

Venjaramoodu murders: Accused Afan was under the influence of drugs, used hammer to kill five; report

Best smartwatches under Rs 10000 in 2025 our top picks and its features gcw

Best smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in 2025 – Our top picks and its features

AIIMS NORCET 8: Online application begins for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam, check eligibility and more iwh

AIIMS NORCET 8: Online application begins for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam, check eligibility and more

PHOTOS 51-Year-Old Malaika Arora spotted outside salon; fans call her ageless beauty RBA

PHOTOS: 51-Year-Old Malaika Arora spotted outside salon; fans call her ageless beauty

Bridal Glam: 5 must-try bridal hairstyles for your big day SRI

Bridal Glam: 5 must-try bridal hairstyles for your big day

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon