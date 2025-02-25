Vivo V50's biggest competitors: OnePlus Nord 4 to Poco F6; check out top 5 challengers

The Vivo V50 boasts impressive cameras and design, but faces stiff competition. This article highlights five alternatives, including OnePlus Nord 4 and Google Pixel 8a, that offer compelling features and performance.

Vivo has set priorities for its V series. Premium design and excellent cameras have always been the top priorities for Vivo's V series, in a market where companies are afraid to stray from the conventional route of "competitive specs with competitive prices." The Vivo V50, the newest product on the list, also adheres to this fundamental design. The phone's cameras are the main feature listed on the specs sheet. Three 50 megapixel cameras are included in the Vivo V50: two on the back and one on the front. A ring LED flash is connected to the primary OIS-equipped sensor on the rear and the secondary autofocus-equipped ultrawide sensor. Autofocus is also included with the 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies, which is uncommon for both megapixel count and autofocus. Also Read | Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Which one should you buy? Is the latest smartphone worth it? All three cameras are produced in partnership with the renowned Zeiss and offer 4K video. In addition to its star cameras, the Vivo V50 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED full HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU, which powers the gadget, is a very capable chip but not the most potent one in this price range. Given that it starts at Rs 34,999, all of these is a really decent offer. Although the Vivo V50's specifications and appearance are great, it still confronts fierce competition in the market. Here is a list of five devices that could prove to be a headache for it:

1. OnePlus Nord 4 The OnePlus Nord 4 has a metal body, which is currently uncommon, and a really striking, amazing design that provides it an advantage over all other handsets in this market. The phone's specifications include a big 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with a rapid refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2772 x 1240. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip, which powers it, is an extremely powerful CPU that even allows you to dabble in high-end gaming. Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a series: FIRST official look is OUT! Check expected features and price (WATCH) The front of the device has a 16-megapixel camera for video calls and selfies. In keeping with the finest OnePlus tradition, the phone's 5,500 mAh battery supports lightning-fast 100W charging. With four years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates, you start with Android 14, which is topped with OxygenOS 14. Since then, it has been upgraded to Android 15. Others in the part found it rather uncomfortable.

2. Poco F6 The phone is a multimedia powerhouse and a gamer's dream gadget in this price bracket because it also has a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and dual speakers. A 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor are part of the Poco F6's dual camera arrangement, which also includes a 20-megapixel sensor on the front. Despite having a lower 5,000 mAh battery, it supports 90W rapid charging and includes a charger. Xiaomi's HyperOS is installed on top of Android 14 on the phone. Despite having a less upscale build and style than the Vivo V50, it is nonetheless a competitor because to its powerful CPU. Also Read | Realme 14 Pro+ to OnePlus Nord 4: Check out 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 30,000 in February 2025

3. Google Pixel 8a Although the Pixel 8a has Google's iconic camera bar design and clean, updated Android, its cameras—a 64-megapixel primary lens with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens on the rear, and another 13-megapixel shooter in front—are its greatest selling points. It is powered by Google's own Tensor G3 processor, one of the most intelligent in the market, and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Although there isn't a charger included in the package, it has a 4,492 mAh battery that supports both 18W cable and 7.5W wireless charging.

4. Xiaomi 14 Civi The phone is a true powerhouse thanks to its flagship-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, 12 GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Featuring a big 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Additionally, the Xiaomi Civi has two 50-megapixel cameras on the back: a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a telephoto sensor with a 2x optical zoom, and a primary sensor. All of these sensors were created in collaboration with Leica. Although it has a smaller battery (4,700 mAh) and a slower charging speed (67W), a charger is included in the package.

5. Samsung Galaxy A55 The phone's specifications are quite well-rounded. It features a 6.6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is driven by Samsung's very capable Exynos 1480 internal CPU. A 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor make up the phone's triple camera setup on the rear. Additionally, it has a powerful 32-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. In addition to having a 5,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy A55 features a somewhat sluggish 25W charging rate and no charger included.

Latest Videos