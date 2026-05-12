Riteish Deshmukh’s film Raja Shivaji continues its strong box office run even after 11 days in theatres. The movie’s second Monday collection has surprised many, adding to the success of the actor-director’s ambitious historical drama.

The film 'Raja Shivaji', which was released in Hindi and Marathi on May 1st, is consistently showing its strength at the box office. The movie has left no stone unturned when it comes to earnings. It has now completed 11 days in theatres. However, its collections saw a drop on the 11th day. It's worth mentioning that this film, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, features some of Bollywood's A-listers. Not just that, Salman Khan also won over the audience with his fantastic cameo. Let's take a look at the film's collection numbers...

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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection

The numbers for Riteish Deshmukh's film 'Raja Shivaji' on its second Monday are out. According to sacnilk.com, the film did a business of ₹1.83 crore on its 11th day, which is much lower than its 10th day. On Sunday, its 10th day, the film had earned ₹6.80 crore. So far, the film has earned a net of ₹70.08 crore at the Indian box office. Meanwhile, its gross collection has reached ₹83.16 crore. The film was released in Marathi along with Hindi. It's getting a better response in Marathi compared to Hindi. On the 11th day, the film earned ₹34 lakh in Hindi and ₹1.49 crore in Marathi.

'Raja Shivaji' had a fantastic opening

Just to let you know, Riteish Deshmukh's film 'Raja Shivaji' had a brilliant opening at the box office. The film did a business of ₹11.35 crore on its first day. Its earnings saw a slight dip on the second day, collecting ₹10.55 crore. On the third day, the film picked up again and made a massive collection of ₹12 crore. From the fourth day, its earnings started to decline, but it still held its own at the box office. The movie did a business of ₹52.65 crore in its first weekend.

About the film 'Raja Shivaji'

The film 'Raja Shivaji' is a period action drama based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film's producers are Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie has been made under the banners of Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, Genelia Deshmukh, and Vidya Balan in lead roles. The budget of the film is said to be between ₹75 and ₹100 crore.