Released in both Hindi and Marathi, ‘Raja Shivaji’ has witnessed exceptional support from Marathi audiences. While the Hindi version has maintained steady collections, the Marathi edition has emerged as the major revenue driver.

The Marathi version consistently outperformed the Hindi release throughout the 10-day run, contributing heavily to the film’s growing numbers. The grand storytelling based on the bravery and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj appears to have connected deeply with regional audiences.

The film opened strongly with Rs 8 crore from the Marathi version on day one and has continued to perform well across multiplexes and single screens alike.