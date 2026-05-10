Raja Shivaji collected an estimated ₹5.60 crore net in India on day 9, pushing its total domestic collection to ₹61.45 crore. The film has shown impressive consistency since its release on May 1, despite facing the usual weekday slowdown.

The historical drama began its journey with a strong ₹11.35 crore opening and maintained momentum over the first weekend. Even after minor dips during weekdays, the film managed to stay stable at the ticket counters, proving its strong audience pull, especially in Maharashtra.