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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 9: Riteish Deshmukh Film Crosses Rs. 60 Crore
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 9: Raja Shivaji continues its strong box office run with steady earnings on day 9. Led by Riteish Deshmukh, the historical epic has now crossed the ₹60 crore mark in India
Raja Shivaji Crosses ₹60 Crore Mark
Raja Shivaji collected an estimated ₹5.60 crore net in India on day 9, pushing its total domestic collection to ₹61.45 crore. The film has shown impressive consistency since its release on May 1, despite facing the usual weekday slowdown.
The historical drama began its journey with a strong ₹11.35 crore opening and maintained momentum over the first weekend. Even after minor dips during weekdays, the film managed to stay stable at the ticket counters, proving its strong audience pull, especially in Maharashtra.
Marathi Version Outperforms Hindi Release
One of the biggest talking points around Raja Shivaji has been the remarkable performance of its Marathi version. While the Hindi version witnessed a comparatively slower response, Marathi audiences have continued to support the film in large numbers.
The movie also faced competition from Ek Din starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, but the clash did little to affect Raja Shivaji’s box office momentum. Trade analysts are now closely watching the film’s second weekend performance, expecting another jump in collections.
Star Cast, Salman Khan Cameo And Long Journey To Release
Apart from Riteish Deshmukh portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Manjrekar.
A surprise appearance by Salman Khan has also become one of the film’s major crowd-pulling moments in theatres. Interestingly, the project had a long production journey after being announced in 2016, facing multiple delays before finally reaching cinemas in 2026.
Riteish, who has directed and co-written the film, recently dismissed discussions around the movie’s reported ₹100 crore budget, saying audiences should focus on experiencing the film rather than debating production costs.
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