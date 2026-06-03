Former IMPPA President TP Aggarwal condemned FWICE's non-cooperative motion against Ranveer Singh in the 'Don 3' matter. He called the move 'hooliganism', stating FWICE failed to consult other producer bodies before taking the decision.

TP Aggarwal Condemns FWICE's 'Hooliganism'

Former Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) President T P Aggarwal condemned the decision of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) of issuing a non-cooperative motion against the actor Ranveer Singh, calling it "holliganism" by the film body as they didn't consult with any other producer bodies of India before taking a decision.

Last month, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer in the Don 3 matter, claiming that the actor failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before the body and discuss the issue, despite being sent three reminders.

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Ex IMPAA President TP Aggarwal criticised the decision of FWICE as it lacked the involvement of other cine bodies of the India including Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA). TP Aggarwal said, "After FWICE issued the ban, I found out these people didn't talk to any producer association, didn't call anyone, they didn't even call CINTAA. Ranveer Singh is a part and parcel of CINTAA. They didn't take CINTAA along, didn't take any producer body along. Directors Association and FWICE together took this decision and the Directors Association people are the chief advisors also of FWICE."

Saying that the organisation should have consulted others, including other associations, he added, "They sat and took the decision themselves. You should have at least, although I wasn't there in IMPPA, there were other presidents of IMPPA like Abhay Sinha, they could have taken him into confidence, they could have taken the Western India Film Producers Association and other associations also. If they had sat and made their decision then I would have had no objection but you cannot do this kind of hooliganism that you will ban him from now on."

Aggarwal Calls for Collaboration, Files Petition

Veteran producer TP Aggarwal calls for a collaborative effort between the film associations and the actor to stem out the solution in the matter. The producer has also reportedly filed a petition in the Bombay Civil Court against FWICE and IMPPA over their non-cooperation directive against members of the film industry.

TP Aggarwal said, "They (FWICE) should fix their attitude and should end dictatorship. We all should sit together, talk comfortably and lovingly. No one is superior, no one is junior. I have filed the case individually as a producer and ex-IMPPA chief and I am the patron of Film Federation of India also and IMPPA too. I have filed the case individually in this and I have also made IMPPA a party, that why didn't you people take immediate action on this?"

He added, "It was IMPPA's responsibility that they should have also immediately talked to those people and as far as I found out later, that they had also written to IMPPA that we are banning him. IMPPA has also written to them in reply that you cannot ban him. They have also written this letter to them."

Background of the Dispute

FWICE's decision came over a month after Farhan Akhtar approached the federation with a complaint regarding Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3, alleging a loss of Rs 45 crore in pre-production. The union's action has sparked intense debate across the industry and the internet.

Ranveer Singh's Official Statement

Shortly after the directive, Ranveer Singh responded through an official statement issued by his spokesperson, stating that the actor had chosen to maintain silence amid the ongoing discussions. "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the actor has chosen to practice "restraint" in the Don 3 controversy. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," read the statement shared by the actor's spokesperson.

The controversy erupted at a time after Ranveer gave back-to-back blockbuster films 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)