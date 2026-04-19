Actor Ragini Dwivedi and judo player Priya Sharma praised the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative for fostering community fitness, mental health, and women's empowerment, highlighting its significant growth and nationwide impact.

Fit India Ambassador and actor Ragini Dwivedi and international judo player Priya Sharma praised the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative, highlighting its role in promoting community fitness, mental well-being and women empowerment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ragini Dwivedi on Community and Growth

Speaking about her association with the campaign, Ragini Dwivedi said her journey with the initiative has shown significant growth and impact across the country. "My representation as an actor and as a sportsperson is from the south of India. I think sport is something which builds the community. Within a community, it is very important for people to do things together," she said. Dwivedi emphasised the importance of collective participation in fitness activities, noting that 'Sundays on Cycle' is now being held simultaneously across more than 120 cities every Sunday.

She added that the initiative has grown significantly since her first association at the Attari-Wagah border event. "'Sundays on Cycle' is a good acceptance and appreciation of the same because I think simultaneously this happens in 120-plus cities every Sunday. Ever since this started, I think from my first association in Attari-Wagah border to what we are doing today in Delhi, representing Nari Shakti, I think it has grown tenfold. It means we are doing something good. This initiative is not just about cycling. Fit India is about general fitness, mental health, it is about general growth and understanding of the youth that sports is the next big thing and through sports and through physical activity, you can keep yourself physically and mentally fit. So, when such initiatives increase, it means we are doing something right...," she said, adding that such initiatives reflect positive progress in the country's fitness movement.

Priya Sharma on Women's Participation and Inspiration

Meanwhile, Priya Sharma shared her experience of participating in the event for the first time, noting the strong presence of women from diverse backgrounds. "I am here for the very first time...When I came here, I saw several women here, especially those who stayed home and did not get a chance to go to a gym or work out. But today, they had an opportunity to participate in this. Women had come with their children, their parents, their husbands. So, it felt great to see this," she said.

Sharma also spoke about her journey on the reality show 'Roadies', addressing perceptions about fame and participation. She said she joined the show not for popularity but to challenge herself and inspire other women. "People have this perception that we participate in 'Roadies' for fame. Even before 'Roadies', I had 1 million plus followers on Instagram. Still, I came to 'Roadies' because I felt that I could do this too. I come from a normal family and if I can do this, I feel any girl can do this. I utilised the double fame I got there, for women. I feel women make themselves helpless in their own minds. So, I got this option where people connected with me and I can speak out loud to them that they can take a stand and go ahead," she said, adding that women often limit themselves mentally and need to break such barriers.

About the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' Initiative

Actor and fitness icon Milind Soman participated in the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' event held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, where a large number of women took part in cycling and fitness activities. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, especially from women across age groups.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a powerful jan andolan, recording participation of over 28 lakh citizens across more than 2.63 lakh locations nationwide cumulatively since December 2024. (ANI)