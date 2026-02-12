Is Ragini Dwivedi Dating Someone? Fans Curious About Mystery Companion
Ragini Dwivedi: Known as 'Tuppada Bedagi' in the Kannada film industry, actress Ragini Dwivedi has shared a new photo on her social media. In these photos, she appears close with a man, sparking rumors that the actress has fallen in love.
Ragini Dwivedi
A photo recently shared by famous Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, known for her bold and hot looks, is making a lot of noise on social media. News is also spreading that she is in love.
What's the photo the actress shared?
The actress shared selfie photos. In them, a Punjabi man is seen hugging Ragini from behind. Ragini is smiling sweetly in the photo. The person with her is Gurmeet Ahluwalia.
What does the caption say?
The caption the actress added to the photos has raised more suspicion. She wrote, “TO THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BONDS,” and used hashtags like #friendsday and #bestfriendofthayear.
People are asking, 'Is this our brother-in-law?'
Seeing someone so close to Ragini in a photo, people commented:
- Couldn't she find anyone from Karnataka?
- Sister finally introduced her brother-in-law.
- Is this your husband?
- Why do you post photos like this?
There were love gossips before too
A few months ago, rumors spread about Ragini and actor Rajavardhan being in love. However, Rajavardhan denied it, stating they are just good friends who work together.
What is Ragini doing now?
Last year, Ragini was busy with many films like Sanju Weds Geetha 2, Gajarama, Hrudayapoorvam, and Vrushabha. This year, she is acting in the movie Sorry Karma Returns.
