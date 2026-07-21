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Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh Voice Support for Young Protesters At CJP Protest In New Delhi
Actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh have voiced support for students protesting over the NEET controversy, saying young people deserve to be heard. Their statement came as demonstrations in Delhi turned tense during the Sansad Chalo march
Riteish and Genelia Extend Support to Youth
Amid the ongoing protests over the NEET controversy, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh publicly expressed their support for students participating in the Cockroach Janata Party's "Sansad Chalo" protest in Delhi.
We stand in solidarity with the youth of our country.
Their voices deserve to be heard — loud, clear, and without fear. They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation’s future.
Let us listen, support, and empower them. The energy, courage, and…
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 20, 2026
Sharing a joint statement on X, the couple described the country's youth as the driving force behind India's future. They said young voices should be heard without fear and encouraged people to support and empower the younger generation. According to the actors, the passion, courage and aspirations of students will play a key role in shaping the nation's future.
Protest Focuses on Education Reforms
The Sansad Chalo march was organised to coincide with the beginning of Parliament's Monsoon Session. Protesters demanded major reforms in the education system and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over allegations related to irregularities in the NEET examination.
As demonstrators attempted to move towards Parliament, the situation became tense, leading to clashes between protesters and security personnel in several areas of the national capital.
Police and Protesters Give Different Versions
Delhi Police stated that protesters ignored prohibitory orders and refused to disperse despite repeated warnings. Officials alleged that some participants damaged public property, attacked police personnel with stones, vandalised vehicles and broke through security barricades.
According to the police, more than 118 personnel, including several senior officers and women police officers, were injured during the violence. Around 60 protesters were also reported injured. Meanwhile, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on July 20 to present their demands. The minister urged them to call off the protest.
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