Amid the ongoing protests over the NEET controversy, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh publicly expressed their support for students participating in the Cockroach Janata Party's "Sansad Chalo" protest in Delhi.

We stand in solidarity with the youth of our country.

Their voices deserve to be heard — loud, clear, and without fear. They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation’s future.

Let us listen, support, and empower them. The energy, courage, and… — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 20, 2026

Sharing a joint statement on X, the couple described the country's youth as the driving force behind India's future. They said young voices should be heard without fear and encouraged people to support and empower the younger generation. According to the actors, the passion, courage and aspirations of students will play a key role in shaping the nation's future.