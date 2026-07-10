Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill have once again become the centre of dating rumours after their latest public appearance together went viral. Their affectionate gestures, captured by paparazzi, have left fans speculating whether the two are more than just friends.

Rumours surrounding actors Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill have resurfaced after the duo was spotted together at a recent event, with their warm interactions grabbing everyone's attention. Videos shared by paparazzi have gone viral on social media, leaving fans convinced that there may be more than just friendship between the two. While neither Raghav nor Shehnaz has addressed the dating speculation, their latest appearance has once again sparked widespread buzz online.

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Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill's latest appearance goes viral

In the viral clips, Raghav and Shehnaaz were seen leaving the venue together after attending an event. Amid the crowd and constant attention from photographers, Raghav was seen holding Shehnaz's hand as they carefully made their way to the waiting car. Fans noticed that he did not let go of her hand while navigating through the rush, a gesture many interpreted as protective and caring.

As they made their way to the car, Raghav, who had already taken his seat inside, reached out to hold Shehnaaz's hand and pulled her in through the crowd. He then gently drew her closer, making space for her to sit beside him before the car drove away. The brief yet intimate moment, caught by paparazzi, quickly went viral, with fans once again speculating that there could be more than friendship between the two.

Shehnaaz Gill's Presence at Raghav Juyal's Birthday Fuels Dating Buzz

Shehnaaz Gill's appearance at Raghav Juyal's birthday celebration has once again become a talking point among fans. Videos and pictures from the bash had already sparked speculation, with many believing her presence hinted at the close bond the two share.

Although Raghav and Shehnaaz have been linked for quite some time, neither has confirmed nor denied the dating rumours. Their latest public appearance has only added to the ongoing buzz, with fans once again dissecting their interactions and wondering if there is more than friendship between the two.