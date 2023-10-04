Raees actor Mahira Khan breaks down at her second wedding with businessman Salim Karim [WATCH]

Raees actor Mahira Khan tied the knot for the second time with her long time beau businessman Salim Karim. The actress was accompanied by her son Azlan from her previous marriage to Ali Askari

Raees actor Mahira Khan has recently been in the news after trying the knot for the second time with her long time beau, businessman Salim Karim. In an intimate family affair, the Pakistani actress walked down the aisle for the second time. It has been reported that the intimate ceremony happened at a hill station in Punjab, Pakistan.

Mahira gave a sneak peak into her special day by sharing glimpses and pictures in her Instagram profile, which has quickly gone viral. In the pictures Mahira exudes bridal elegance as she arrives at the venue where she is walked by her son Azlan from her first marrigage to Ali Askari.

Mahira Khan radiates sheer bridal grace in the recently released wedding photographs. She dons a dazzling ice blue lehenga, meticulously crafted by the renowned designer Faraz Manan. This intricately embroidered ensemble complements her beauty exquisitely. It's impertinent to say that the actress looks her ethereal best as she is simply radiating from the happy glow that's all over her face.

Azlan, the 14-year-old son of Mahira Khan and Ali Askari, makes a dashing appearance alongside his mother. Dressed in a stylish beige suit paired with a crisp white shirt, Azlan adds a touch of sophistication to the momentous occasion. These heartwarming pictures poignantly capture the strong and loving bond between the mother-son duo, further enhancing the enchantment of this joyous event.

