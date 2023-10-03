Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saba Azad on being trolled for dating Hrithik Roshan: "Why are you waiting for my blood?"

    Saba Azad talked about the hate she received post her relationship with Hrithik Roshan became public and said that it took her a long time to get to the point where she treated everyone else as white noise because hatred is palpable.

    Saba Azad on being trolled for dating Hrithik Roshan: "Why are you waiting for my blood?" RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 7:56 PM IST

    Indian actress, theatre director, and musician Saba Azad has often created headlines whenever she is seen hanging out with actor Hrithik Roshan. The 37-year-old is said to be dating the 49-year-old actor and although the two never open up about their relationship, it is quite evident through their Instagram posts. Recently, in an interview, Saba talked about the criticism she faced when her relationship with Hrithik became public.


    She said that everyone who knows her knows that she is a very private person and that she rarely leaves the house since she enjoys staying at home. As a result, it was first incredibly intimidating. It was terrifying. 

    She expressed that she felt exposed like she had never felt before. However, when one recognizes and sympathizes with the fact that, while she may not relate to paparazzi culture, the person snapping the photograph is doing his job. There is a market segment that is interested in other people's lives and the paps are occupying that place. She said, "I'm here and doing my job."


    About the hate she received post her relationship with Hrithik became public, Saba said that it took her a long time to get to the point where she treated everyone else as white noise because hatred is palpable. She also stated that it hits when she is not composed of stone and it makes her feel like sh*t. Some days you wake up wondering, 'What did I do to anyone?' 'What have I done to you?' 'I live my life, you live yours,' she says, 'why are you waiting for my blood?' But you realize at some point that you are not responsible for how people think and what they project onto you are what they are going through. It has absolutely nothing to do with you. Peace reigns once you realize that."

     

    Before dating Hrithik, Saba was in a live-in relationship with Imaad Shah. The two were together from 2013 to 2020.

    Meanwhile, On December 20, 2000, Hrithik and Sussanne Khan married in a private ceremony in Bangalore. They have two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and after 14 years of marriage, the couple filed for a divorce. 

    On the work front, Saba was seen in Amazon Mini TV's web series 'Who's your Gynac'. 

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 7:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Superstar Rajinikanth arrives in Thiruvananthapuram for 'Thalaivar 170' shooting rkn

    Superstar Rajinikanth arrives in Thiruvananthapuram for 'Thalaivar 170' shooting

    Supriya Pathak on her relationship with stepson Shahid Kapoor: "He is my son, and his kids are my grandchildren" RKK

    Supriya Pathak on her relationship with stepson Shahid Kapoor: "He is my son, and his kids are my grandchildre

    Mission Raniganj song 'Keemti' OUT: Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar revive classic romance with latest track SHG EAI

    Mission Raniganj song 'Keemti' OUT: Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar revive classic romance with latest track

    Thalapathy Vijay's Leo poster out, trailer to release on THIS date RKK

    Thalapathy Vijay's Leo poster out, trailer to release on THIS date

    Cricket MS Dhoni's iconic long hair makes sensational comeback; takes social media by storm - See Pics osf

    MS Dhoni's iconic long hair makes sensational comeback; takes social media by storm - See Pics

    Recent Stories

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and one SHOCKING fact on each ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and one SHOCKING fact on each

    Tom and Jerry to Baby Looney Tunes: 7 all-time favourite Cartoons ATG EAI

    Tom and Jerry to Baby Looney Tunes: 7 all-time favourite Cartoons

    Blue light and your eyes: Understanding the impact and 7 ways to protect your vision SHG

    Blue light and your eyes: Understanding the impact and 6 ways to protect your vision

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to launch on October 4 Here is everything we know so far gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to launch on October 4; Here's everything we know so far

    Need to update my avatar Mark Zuckerberg shares selfie with bruises on his face See post avv

    'Need to update my avatar': Mark Zuckerberg shares selfie with bruises on his face; See post

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon