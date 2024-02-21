Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Radio host Ameen Sayani passes away aged 91; son Rajil Sayani confirms

    Iconic radio host Ameen Sayani, known for Geetmala, passes at 91 due to heart failure. His legacy includes 54,000 radio programs and film roles

    Radio host Ameen Sayani passes away aged 91; son Rajil Sayani confirms
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    Iconic radio host Ameen Sayani, renowned for his legendary programme Geetmala, has passed away at the age of 91 due to heart failure. His son, Rajil Sayani, confirmed the sad news. Ameen Sayani, who was a household name during the golden era of radio, breathed his last on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

    "He was at the hospital and passed away last night; we will be issuing a statement on the last rites very soon. The doctors at the hospital attended him but couldn’t save him, and he was declared dead," Rajil stated.

    The last rites and funeral are expected to take place on Thursday after the arrival of some close relatives of Sayani in the city.

    Born on December 21, 1932, in Mumbai to the popular English broadcaster Hamid Sayani and his wife, who ran a newsletter, Ameen Sayani's journey in radio began in 1952 with Radio Ceylon. Since then, he became an integral part of the radio landscape.

    His programme Binaca Geetmala catapulted him to overnight fame, and his signature style of addressing the audience as "Behno aur bhaiyo" became immensely popular.

    Throughout his illustrious career, Sayani produced and compered over 54,000 radio programmes and 19,000 jingles. Additionally, he also showcased his talents in the film industry, playing the role of an announcer or compere in several films including Bhoot Bungla, Teen Devian, Boxer, and Qatl.

    In recognition of his contributions to the world of Hindi radio, Sayani was honored with the "Hindi Ratna Puraskaar" by the prestigious Hindi Bhavan of New Delhi in 2007.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
