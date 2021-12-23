Radhe Shyam trailer: Prabhas plays a ‘FLIRTATIOUS’ character in this dreamy but tragic love story

The trailer of ‘Radhe Shyam’ starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde was released on Thursday. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial looks like an intriguing drama, as per the trailer.

In the first half of the trailer, Prabhas is introduced as ‘Vikramaditya’, a flirt who does not want to fall in a relationship but wants to have a ‘Flirtationship’ (if that’s even a word; basically, a character who is happy flirting around but not seeking for a commitment). Vikramaditya’s character is not the one who believes in emotions or falls for one unless he meets ‘Prerna’, the character played by Pooja Hegde.

Sot in the picturesque locations of Europe, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s love story looks nothing less than a fairy tale. Soon into the trailer, the viewers are introduced to another side of Vikramaditya – ‘the Einstein of palmistry’, who can easily depict the life story of a person from their birth to death.

The love story takes a back seat in the second half of the trailer as a tragic climax including shots of bloodshed and a sinking ship are shown, putting Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s love story to a test.

The trailer was shared by Prabhas on his social media accounts with a caption that asked the viewers to come along and witness the love story of ‘Vikramaditya’ and ‘Prerna’s magical story journey, glimpses of which have been revealed in the ‘Radhe Shayam’ trailer.

This Radha Krishan Kumar movie is set in the picturesque locations of Europe, dating back to the 1970s. The film has been under production since the year 2018 and is one of the most anticipated films of Prabhas. ‘Radhe Shyam’ faced endless delays because of varied reasons including the lockdowns that were imposed due to the pandemic. but is finally set to have a theatrical release. The filming of the movie was completed in July, this year.

‘Radhe Shyam’ is produced jointly by T-series and UV Creations. Apart from the film’s lead actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. It also stars numerous other actors. Prabhas’ film will hit the theatres on January 14, next year.

