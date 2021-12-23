  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhe Shyam trailer: Prabhas plays a ‘FLIRTATIOUS’ character in this dreamy but tragic love story

    ‘Radhe Shyam’ features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. It also stars Sachin Khedekar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Bhagyashree, Sathyan, Murali Sharma, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri and Riddhi Kumar.

    Radhe Shyam trailer Prabhas plays a FLIRTATIOUS character in this dreamy but tragic love story drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 11:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The trailer of ‘Radhe Shyam’ starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde was released on Thursday. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial looks like an intriguing drama, as per the trailer. 

    In the first half of the trailer, Prabhas is introduced as ‘Vikramaditya’, a flirt who does not want to fall in a relationship but wants to have a ‘Flirtationship’ (if that’s even a word; basically, a character who is happy flirting around but not seeking for a commitment). Vikramaditya’s character is not the one who believes in emotions or falls for one unless he meets ‘Prerna’, the character played by Pooja Hegde.

    Sot in the picturesque locations of Europe, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s love story looks nothing less than a fairy tale. Soon into the trailer, the viewers are introduced to another side of Vikramaditya – ‘the Einstein of palmistry’, who can easily depict the life story of a person from their birth to death.

    The love story takes a back seat in the second half of the trailer as a tragic climax including shots of bloodshed and a sinking ship are shown, putting Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s love story to a test.

    The trailer was shared by Prabhas on his social media accounts with a caption that asked the viewers to come along and witness the love story of ‘Vikramaditya’ and ‘Prerna’s magical story journey, glimpses of which have been revealed in the ‘Radhe Shayam’ trailer.

    Watch the trailer here:

    This Radha Krishan Kumar movie is set in the picturesque locations of Europe, dating back to the 1970s. The film has been under production since the year 2018 and is one of the most anticipated films of Prabhas. ‘Radhe Shyam’ faced endless delays because of varied reasons including the lockdowns that were imposed due to the pandemic. but is finally set to have a theatrical release. The filming of the movie was completed in July, this year.

    ALSO READ: Prabhas reveals first look of Krishnam Raju in Radhe Shyam; see pic of the ‘rebel star’ here

    ‘Radhe Shyam’ is produced jointly by T-series and UV Creations. Apart from the film’s lead actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. It also stars numerous other actors. Prabhas’ film will hit the theatres on January 14, next year.

    ALSO READ: Radhe Shyam song ‘Sanchari’ teaser: Prabhas offers some major travel goals; watch

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 11:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff return as 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'; movie to release in 2023 drb

    Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff return as 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'; movie to release in 2023

    Is Kim Kardashian going on group dates with Pete Davidson to avoid hurting ex-husband Kanye West feelings RCB

    Is Kim Kardashian going on group dates with Pete Davidson to avoid hurting ex-husband Kanye West’s feelings?

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case Jacqueline Fernandez Nora Fatehi gifts to be seized by Enforcement Directorate drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi’s ‘gifts’ to be seized by Enforcement Directorate

    Deepika Padukone talks about Ranveer Singh 83 RCB

    Deepika Padukone talks about Ranveer Singh's 83, says it is 'an emotion'; WATCH HERE

    Kangana Ranaut says the country continues to ILL TREAT and DEVALUE nationalists here is why drb

    Kangana Ranaut says the country ‘continues to ILL-TREAT and DEVALUE nationalists’; here’s why

    Recent Stories

    Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff return as 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'; movie to release in 2023 drb

    Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff return as 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'; movie to release in 2023

    When Rashmika Mandanna called KGF star Yash 'Big Showoff'; read details RCB

    When Rashmika Mandanna called KGF star Yash 'Big Showoff'; read details

    Omicron threat: Madhya Pradesh government re-imposes night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am-dnm

    Omicron threat: Madhya Pradesh government re-imposes night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am

    Round-up 2021: Meet CMs who superseded former ones; CMs who returned to power with thumping victory in 2021-dnm

    Round-up 2021: Meet CMs who superseded former ones; CMs who returned to power with thumping victory in 2021

    PM Modi holds review meeting on COVID-19 situation amid Omicron threat-dnm

    PM Modi holds review meeting on COVID-19 situation amid Omicron threat

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon