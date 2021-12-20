  • Facebook
    Prabhas reveals first look of Krishnam Raju in Radhe Shyam; see pic of the ‘rebel star’ here

    Prabhas has shared the first look of his uncle, legendary actor Krishnam Raju, from their upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’ on the former’s social media account on Monday.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 8:57 PM IST
    As ‘Radhe Shyam’s release approaches, Prabhas has revealed the first look of ‘Paramahamsa’ played by Krishnam Raju, his Garu and ‘Rebel Star’. Prabhas starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ which will also see actor Pooja Hegde, a new look of another important character from the film was revealed on Monday. The film will see 'Rebel star' Krishnam Raju playing an important role, whose character has been named’ Paramahamsa’. Prabhas shared the first look of the ‘Rebel Star’ on his Instagram handle on Monday evening, with a caption that said that it has been an honour for Prabhas to work with his legendary uncle. In the poster, Krishnam Raju is seen as a holy figure wearing orange attire with a rudraksha mala in his hand.

    Directed for renowned filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, the film has been receiving a lot of love even before its release. The film has also been created quite a buzz in the town. Slated for a release next month, ‘Radhe Shyam’ is set in Europe in the 1970s, showcasing Prabhas as ‘Vikramaditya’ a palmist who falls in love with a physician called ‘Prerana, played by Pooja Hegde.

    Other than Pooja Hegde, Prabhas and Krishnam Raju, the film also stars actors Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Sasha Chettri, Riddhi Kumar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Bhagyashree in important roles.

    ALSO READ: Radhe Shyam song ‘Sanchari’ teaser: Prabhas offers some major travel goals; watch

    In the first-look poster shared by Prabhas on Monday of his legendary star uncle, Krishnam Raju appears in an avatar of a saint, chanting mantras. The senior actor has a tika on his forehead and has white hair that makes him look extraordinary in the poster. Prabhas, tagging his uncle in the post, said that it has been nothing less than an honour to work with the ‘rebel Star’ once again. Take a look at the poster that he shared on his social media:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

    Another exceptional actor, Bhagyashree, will be playing a significant role in the romantic drama that is expected to hit the theatres next month. She shared a few sights from the film recently, adding that the actor had to undergo Bharatnatyam lessons for her character. She further said how she did not have any knowledge of the dance form earlier but has enjoyed undergoing the process of learning the art. The actress further revealed that she is excited for her fans to see her in this new avatar. Radhe Shyam will be released in the theatres on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14; the film had faced several postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    ALSO READ: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh wrap up shooting of ‘Adipurush’

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 8:56 PM IST
