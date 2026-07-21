R Madhavan will host the new version of the iconic talk show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai' on Zee 5. The actor is also awaiting the release of his biographical film 'GDN', based on the life of GD Naidu, which is scheduled to release on August 7.

Remember the iconic talk show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai', hosted by the late veteran actor Farooq Shaikh? The much-loved show is making a comeback with a new version, and this time, actor R Madhavan will be taking over as the host.

On Tuesday, the show's motion poster was unveiled. Check it out here. "Kuch ansune sach. Kuch dil ki baatein. Sab kuch unfiltered. Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0, Coming soon on Zee 5," the makers captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee 5 (@zee5)

R Madhavan's Upcoming Film 'GDN'

Meanwhile, on the acting front, R Madhavan is gearing up for the release of his film 'GDN', which is all set to be released on August 7. The film is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Madhavan.

After earning acclaim for portraying a real-life figure in 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', Madhavan has once again stepped into the role of a historical personality. In GDN, he depicts multiple stages of GD Naidu's life, from his determined younger years to an elderly version in which the actor appears almost unrecognisable.

GDN features an ensemble cast including Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, Vinay Rai, Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan. The film's background score is composed by Govind Vasantha, while Aravind Kamalanathan serves as cinematographer. The biographical epic chronicles the turbulent, inspiring journey of the man often hailed as the "Edison of India". (ANI)