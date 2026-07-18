R Madhavan has opened up about why he feels the next generation is disconnected from Indian cinema and what they prefer to watch instead. Keep scrolling to know more.

R Madhavan has impressed us all with his impeccable acting skills over a decades-long career. He is one of the most loved stars and is known for delivering top-notch performances. The actor is married and has a young son named Vedantaa, who is not a part of the film industry and has no plans to be.

R Madhavan has opened up about why he feels the next generation is disconnected from Indian cinema

While promoting his upcoming biographical drama GDN, Madhavan spoke about the changing facets of Indian cinema. The actor believed that the younger generation of our country, especially Gen Z, is drifting away from good quality Indian cinema. He said that they would rather enjoy watching Korean films, Japanese animated content, and other international cinema.

While speaking to Cinema Express, he said, “I've got one fear I don't even want to think about. For sure, until now, I've earned his respect. Now he's 20 years old. But if you look at my younger generation, they're totally disconnected from him. It's a big problem. They're watching Japanese anime, they're watching Korean content. But they don't even want to watch our Tamil movies. They won't go to the theatre to watch Hindi movies or Indian movies either.”

He Believes Storytellers Must Inspire Audiences

"What's happening in Tamil Nadu is happening all over the world. How empowered are our people? How aware are they? But beyond that, how inspirational are we when we come forward? A storyteller, a director, or an actor, how inspirational are we really?" he asked.

About GDN

The film GDN brings to the screen the extraordinary journey of Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, the visionary inventor and industrialist from Coimbatore who is widely known as the Edison of India.

The film, led by R. Madhavan, the pan-India biographical drama, is now set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 7, 2026, after being postponed from its earlier July release date.