    Pushpa 2: The Rule: Srivalli, Rashmika Mandanna share exclusive still from movie's set

    Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is the most awaited film coming from the Indian Cinema. The first part of the film "Pushpa: The Rise" created euphoria at the global level and the craze among the masses was unmatchable. 

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    The audience went berserk over the character of Allu Arjun as Pushparaj in 'Pushpa: The Rise' which took a maddening sensation throughout the country. The massive anticipation surrounding the film can be seen as the masses are eagerly waiting to get updates from the actioner. With the first look poster released this year on the eve of Icon Star Allu Arjun's birthday, it Kickstarted the hunt for Pushpa, elevating the excitement to the next level. To pump up the excitement, National Crush Rashmika Mandanna who has played the character of Srivalli has shared an exclusive still from the sets of the film.

    Rashmika Mandanna has shared a picture from the sets of "Pushpa 2: The Rule" which transports the audiences into a world that is going to be massier and grandeur and will give an insight into the canvas of the film. Taking to social media, the beautiful actress shared the picture with the caption which says, "#pushpa2🖤"

    The Still from "Pushpa 2: The Rule" shows a grand set of a bungalow is constructed for the film. With this exclusive still, the anticipation around the film is going to be next level among the impatiently waiting fans who are waiting for the film to release. Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film is all for its release on 22nd December 2023.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
