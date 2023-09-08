Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Sangay Tsheltrim remembers Shah Rukh Khan’s kind reaction when he first met superstar; know details

    Sangay Tsheltrim discusses his time working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the recently released film Jawan.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan has recently launched his film Jawan, which marks his comeback to the big screen after the enormous success of Pathaan. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Sunil Grover are among the other actors who appear in the Atlee-directed movie. In a recent interview, Sangay Tsheltrim, who also has a significant part in the movie, spoke candidly about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan. Sangay claimed in his interview with ETimes that he first met Shah Rukh Khan while filming Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan's generosity and humility astound him.

    “The moment he saw me, he shook my hand, gave me a hug, and said, "Sangay, Welcome on board and thank you very much for accepting the role." That touched my heart. On the sets, I noticed that sir will help you to bring the emotions and your character out,” he said. Additionally, he said that SRK is a quick learner and that when Vijay Sethupathi proposed several situations to him, SRK gladly followed his advice. "What I've noticed is that sir will teach you what he knows, and he learns what he does not know from others who know better than him," Sangay added. When asked about Shah Rukh Khan's action scenes in Jawan, Sangay, who comes from an Army background, claimed that SRK is highly skilled at performing action scenes. 

    “We need a lot of techniques to perform action sequences on screen and the sets. Shah Rukh sir has got a lot of experience doing action scenes. He is more experienced than I am. I saw those action scenes that he has done, and for his age, he is very good with it,” he said. Red Chillies Entertainment's Jawan is a production with Atlee as the director, Gauri Khan as the producer, and Gaurav Verma as a co-producer.

