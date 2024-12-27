Pushpa 2: The Rule smashes records, becomes the fastest Indian film to reach Rs 1700 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office, crossing ₹1700 crore worldwide in just 21 days. Allu Arjun’s stellar performance drives its massive success.
 

Pushpa 2: The Rule smashes records, becomes the fastest Indian film to reach Rs 1700 crore NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 8:34 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 8:34 AM IST

The fever surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to rise as the film shatters box-office records. Allu Arjun’s powerful performance and the gripping storyline have captured the hearts of audiences across the globe, making this film a massive success.

In an incredible achievement, Pushpa 2 earned a staggering ₹1000 crore within just 7 days of its release. But the film didn’t stop there—it continues to break barriers. In just 21 days, the movie has grossed ₹1705 crore worldwide, making it the fastest Indian film ever to reach this milestone. This incredible achievement has made Pushpa 2 the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, a title that seemed almost impossible to beat.

The makers shared the news on social media, celebrating the film’s record-breaking success: “THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024 continues to topple records #Pushpa2TheRule is the FASTEST INDIAN FILM EVER to collect 1700 CRORES with a gross of 1705 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 21 days Book your tickets now!”

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule features a stellar cast, including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film’s music is by T-Series. Released on December 5, 2024, it has become a global sensation.

The film's success is a testament to Allu Arjun’s massive fan following and the power of Indian cinema to captivate audiences worldwide. With its thrilling action sequences and powerful performances, Pushpa 2 has set a new benchmark for future films in the industry.

ALSO READ  Daisy Shah to Zareen Khan: Actresses launched by Salman Khan

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

TV actress Srishty Rode falls sick during her Amsterdam vacation; rushed to hospital in serious condition RBA

TV actress Srishty Rode falls sick during her Amsterdam vacation; rushed to hospital in serious condition

Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away at 92: From Sunny Deol to Manoj Bajpayee, Bollywood pays tribute NTI

Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away at 92: From Sunny Deol to Manoj Bajpayee, Bollywood pays tribute

Hina Khan makes strong return to screen with 'Grihalaxmi' after breast cancer battle NTI

Hina Khan makes strong return to screen with 'Grihalaxmi' after breast cancer battle

Pushpa 2 director Sukumar hints at quitting films amid Allu Arjun's ongoing controversy; Read on NTI

Pushpa 2 director Sukumar hints at quitting films amid Allu Arjun's ongoing controversy; Read on

Pushpa Star Allu Arjun: Has Stardom Sparked Transformation or Controversy?

Pushpa on Fire : From Humble Beginnings to Headlines: Is Allu Arjun’s Success Tarnished by Attitude?

Recent Stories

TV actress Srishty Rode falls sick during her Amsterdam vacation; rushed to hospital in serious condition RBA

TV actress Srishty Rode falls sick during her Amsterdam vacation; rushed to hospital in serious condition

Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him NTI

Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him

Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him NTI

Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him

From academia to politics: How many degrees did Dr. Manmohan Singh earn? AJR

From academia to politics: How many degrees did Dr. Manmohan Singh earn?

Jio Data Plan Validity Changes for Rs 19 and Rs 29 Packs RBA

Jio Data Plan Validity Changes for Rs 19 and Rs 29 Packs

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon