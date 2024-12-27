Pushpa 2: The Rule smashes records, becomes the fastest Indian film to reach Rs 1700 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office, crossing ₹1700 crore worldwide in just 21 days. Allu Arjun’s stellar performance drives its massive success.

The fever surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to rise as the film shatters box-office records. Allu Arjun’s powerful performance and the gripping storyline have captured the hearts of audiences across the globe, making this film a massive success.

In an incredible achievement, Pushpa 2 earned a staggering ₹1000 crore within just 7 days of its release. But the film didn’t stop there—it continues to break barriers. In just 21 days, the movie has grossed ₹1705 crore worldwide, making it the fastest Indian film ever to reach this milestone. This incredible achievement has made Pushpa 2 the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, a title that seemed almost impossible to beat.

The makers shared the news on social media, celebrating the film’s record-breaking success: “THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024 continues to topple records #Pushpa2TheRule is the FASTEST INDIAN FILM EVER to collect 1700 CRORES with a gross of 1705 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 21 days Book your tickets now!”

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule features a stellar cast, including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film’s music is by T-Series. Released on December 5, 2024, it has become a global sensation.

The film's success is a testament to Allu Arjun’s massive fan following and the power of Indian cinema to captivate audiences worldwide. With its thrilling action sequences and powerful performances, Pushpa 2 has set a new benchmark for future films in the industry.

