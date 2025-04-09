Saka drops truth bomb after Arsenal's big UCL win over Real Madrid

Read Full Article

Bukayo Saka has urged Arsenal not to lose focus despite a stunning 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash. The Gunners turned in a dominant display at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, but Saka insists the tie is far from over.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the England winger wrote: “We asked and you gave us everything, thank you! Same energy in Madrid, job’s not finished!”

Rice and Merino Fire Arsenal to Big First-Leg Lead

Declan Rice was the hero of the night, netting two sensational free-kicks, both won by the lively Saka. Emergency striker Mikel Merino also got on the scoresheet, rounding off a spectacular performance that leaves Arsenal with one foot in the Champions League semi-finals.

Saka Shines on Return, But Injury Scare Clouds Victory

Making his first start since December, Saka was a constant threat on the right wing, tormenting David Alaba and playing a crucial role in the Gunners’ first two goals. However, he was forced off with 15 minutes remaining and was seen limping as he made his way to the bench.

Manager Mikel Arteta played down fears of a serious injury.

“He is fine, I think it was a kick on the free-kick action,” Arteta told Amazon Prime.

In his press conference, he added: “Bukayo after he got tackled on the foul, I think he had a knock and he had to go. It doesn’t look serious, no.”

Focus Shifts to Madrid with Eyes on Semi-Final Spot

Arsenal now head into next week’s second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in a commanding position, though both Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe have warned that Real Madrid are capable of staging a comeback. Saka’s call for the same fan energy in Madrid underlines the team’s determination to stay grounded.

Brentford Clash Likely to See Rotation

Before their trip to Spain, Arsenal face Brentford in a Premier League London derby this weekend. With the second leg just four days later, Arteta may opt to rest key players, including Saka, to keep them fresh.

EPL Title Hopes Fading in Domestic Race

While Arsenal are flying high in Europe, their Premier League title hopes appear slim. They currently trail leaders Liverpool by 11 points with only seven games remaining in the season.

