Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor plays drug supplier from Bihar; later takes over Punjab

The Janhvi Kapoor movie Good Luck Jerry's trailer is out, and it teases an intriguing journey for Jaya Kumari, nicknamed Jerry, who becomes a drugs-dealer to help her ailing mother.

The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor's latest film Good Luck Jerry was released by Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, July 14. It depicted her as a Bihari girl seeking employment to care for her mother, who has been told she has lung cancer. Sushant Singh, Mita Vashisht, and Deepak Dobriyal were also featured prominently in the black comedy's teaser. The 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, in which Nayanthara played the protagonist, was remade as Good Luck Jerry.

Janhvi Kapoor, who portrays Jaya Kumari aka Jaipreet "Jerry" Sethi in the movie, posted a link to the trailer on Instagram. She captioned it with a dialogue from the film, “Finally! Miliye Jerry se. Aur yaad rakhiye- hum jitne dikhte hain, utne hain nahi (Meet Jerry. And remember-- I am not how I look).”

Aanand L. Rai's second collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar, following the enormous success of the romantic fantasy drama Atrangi Re, is represented by the movie. Here is a link to the trailer:

"In Good Luck Jerry, we built a unique synergy out of moral quandaries and life's compulsions around the stormy existence of a comman man," producer Aanand L. Rai remarked. A punch of comedy and drama may be anticipated from this movie's many features. I'm thrilled to have set out on this adventure with Disney+ Hotstar to tell Jerry's tense yet funny narrative to the public.

"Good Luck Jerry has been an interesting experience as it allowed me the chance to explore a completely other genre," actor Janhvi Kapoor stated. Siddharth has really helped me to become more like Jerry! The experience of working with Aanand L Rai was enjoyable and enlightening. It has been a dream come true to be a part of this movie. The fact that it will be available on Disney+ Hotstar excites me. It provides me the chance to make sure a wider diaspora sees my work as an actor.

Storyline:

The trailer starts with Janhvi going to a drug-dealer gang to pursue work, where she gives a frank and hilarious answer to being told that the job is not for women. Janhvi was seen working as a masseuse to take care of her family. Her life turns for the worse when her mother, played by Mita Vashisht, is diagnosed with stage 2 lung cancer.

She starts working as a daring drug dealer to set money for her mother's treatment and encounters life-threatening situations while conducting crimes. Deepak Dobriyal is also seen in the trailer as Janhvi's admirer.

The movie is directed by Siddharth Sen and is made by Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions, and Mahaveer Jain Films. The criminal comedy will air on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29, 2022.

