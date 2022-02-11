  • Facebook
    Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James teaser out; fans get emotional

    Late star Puneeth Rajkumar gives an outstanding performance on-screen one last time; take a look

    Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James teaser out; fans get emotional
    The late Kannada superstar, Puneeth Rajkumar, also known as Appu among his fans, appears in the powerful teaser of his film, 'James'. Kannada film James, one of the most anticipated films of this year in the South film industry, is all set to release on March 17 on Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

    The moment the teaser was released and surfaced online, Puneeth Rajkumar's fans began recollecting about the late actor while complimenting his look in the film. Some social media users who emotional seeing their star on-screen doing action scenes and delivering heavy dialogues. A user wrote 'Wish Puneeth sir were here with us Can't change what has happened:( HE WILL FOREVER BE IN OUR HEARTS This teaser is bringing immense joy and also tears!' 

    The movie will feature Puneeth Rajkumar and Priya Anand in the lead. Besides them, the film also has Sarat Kumar, Srikanth Aditya Menon, Mukesh Risi, Rangayana Raghu, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Anu Prabhakar, Suchendra Prasad, and Ketan Karande will be seen in pivotal roles. Chethan Kumar directs James.

    Also Read: From Sidharth Shukla to Puneeth Rajkumar; top stars who passed away

    The teaser shows Puneeth Rajkumar's stylish entry, his character name is Santosh working in a security agency which is given the task of defeating a mafia. In the film, Puneeth Rajkumar's elder bothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar will be seen in a special role in James. This was the first, and the last time all three Rajkumar brothers had shared screen space.

    Also Read: Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last poster is out from his film James on Republic Day

    About the film, James's music is composed by Charan Raj. Swamy J Gowda is the cinematographer. According to reports, no other Kannada film will be released during that week March 17 to March 22, to honour the late actor. The film is directed by Chethan Kumar, who had worked with Puneeth in the hit Kannada film Raajakumara. 
     

