Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last poster is out from his film James on Republic Day

On the occasion of Republic Day, the makers released a special poster of the late powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar from the film James

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar was also known as powerstar, passed away on October 29, 2021, due to a heart attack in a private hospital in Bengaluru. Today, on Republic Day, the makers of James, Puneeth's last movie, released a special poster of the late powerstar from the film.

In the special poster, Puneeth looks powerful as a soldier with a war background. According to the reports, James will hit the theatres on Puneeth's first birth anniversary on March 17, 2022. The film is currently in the post-production stage.

The shoot of James is wrapped up completely. Posting the special poster, the makers wrote, "Power yourself to the country of Salam Soldier. The Omnipresent POWER will rule over your hearts forever!."

Chethan Kumar directs the film, and the film is said to be an action entertainer that promises some slick and intense action. The film also features Priya Anand, Meka Srikanth, Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee, and others. As a special gesture, the filmmakers of 'James' have roped in Puneeth's elder brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar. Kannada film loves were waited for many decades to see the three Rajkumar brothers together on big-screen and in James, they will see it happen.

Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise was a huge shock to his family members, friends, celebrities and fans across the country. He was 46 years old when he passed away. To honour Puneeth, celebrities and distributors in the Kannada film industry have decided to let James have a solo release. No latest Sandalwood films will release in the state for a week. Hence, James will have a solo release from March 17 to March 23.