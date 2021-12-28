Round-up 2021: From Sidharth Shukla to Puneeth Rajkumar; top stars who passed away

Do you want to know about the list of famous stars who passed away in 2021? From Sidharth Shukla to Puneeth Rajkumar, here is the complete list of celebrities whom we lost in 2021.



There is a famous saying, "Life is short. People are born, live their lives, and then gently slip away when death knocks on their door". Some people live long lives while others are not that fortunate. A lot of tragic death events took place in 2021 that created a storm in the entertainment industry. Some of our favourite stars passed away due to unexpected reasons.



Dilip Kuma Dilip Kumar, aka Yusuf Khan, was one of the former Member Of Parliament and was also one of the most famous stars. The actor lived in Pali Hill, in Bandra. He had received eight Filmfare for the Best Actor Awards in the 54-years-of his career span. The actor passed away on July 7 when he was 98 due to age-related illness.

Sidharth Shukla

The Balika Vadhu actor passed away after getting a massive heart attack back on September 2. It gave a big shock to the film and TV fraternity. Also read: Sidharth Shukla's birthday special: Throwback mushy photos of actor with Shehnaaz Gill

Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal The veteran actress passed away on April 4 at the age of 88. She had played supporting roles in movies like Bimla, Sujata, Aarti, Anupama, Waqt, Gumrah and Khubsoorat

Amit Mistry

The popular Bollywood and TV actor passed away because of a heart attack on April 23 at the age of 47.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

The actor who is known for his Bollywood films died at the age of 52 due to complications related to coronavirus.

Raj Kaushal Advertising person Raj Kaushal passed away due to cardiac arrest on June 30. He was the husband of Mandira Bedi.

Shravan Rathod Shravan Rathod, who was a composer, expired on April 23 at the age of 66. He was detected with coronavirus and, as per reports, was in a serious condition.

