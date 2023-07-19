Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Project K: Are Twitteratis dissapointed with Prabhas's 1st look in Nag Ashwin directorial?

    Today saw the release of Prabhas' first look from Nag Ashwin's upcoming movie, 'Project K'. Many fans on Twitter commented on Prabhas' appearance in the movie. Let's check them out. 

    Project K: Are Twitteratis dissapointed with Prabhas's 1st look in Nag Ashwin directorial? ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    Finally, the first photo of Prabhas from 'Project K' has surfaced, and Twitter is rife with commentary. The 'Project K' book's original title will be available in a few days. With great anticipation, fans have been speculating on the title of the movie and have come up with a number of suggestions. It depicts Prabhas, who plays the lead in the sci-fi film directed by Nag Ahswin, with armour on and his hair in a man-bun like one a warrior could wear. He is depicted with his knees bent in a martial arts stance, and it looks like he just hit the ground with his fist. The first look was shared on social media by both Prabhas and Project K producer Vyjayanthi Movies. The Game is altered going forward.Check out the reactions of fans on Twitter:

    Project K: Are Twitteratis dissapointed with Prabhas's 1st look in Nag Ashwin directorial? ADC

    Also read: Christopher Nolan did not use atom bomb in 'Oppenheimer', says its 'flattering' and 'scary'

    Project K: Are Twitteratis dissapointed with Prabhas's 1st look in Nag Ashwin directorial? ADC

    The movie has been delayed numerous times, but Nag Ashwin's vision has always been supported by the audience. Currently, early 2024 is the projected release date for the movie. When it is released, fans will undoubtedly swarm to attend this Nag Ashwin show. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are among the ensemble cast members of the movie. For Prabhas, Project K’s success is important, as his last few films have been duds at the box office. All his films after the Baahubali franchise failed to live up to people's expectations.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

    Many people have already cited Project K as a movie that will be innovative in Indian cinema overall as well as Telugu cinema. One can already tell how ambitious Project K is by the fact that its creators chose to unveil the movie's teaser and title at a major convention like San Diego Comic-Con. Prabhas will be back on track if Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, succeeds like the director's previous movie, KGF, and if Project K is likewise a success. Project K appears to be performing well right now, so let's hope that's the case. Deepika Padukone won't be attending Comic Con because she belongs to the Screen Actors Guild, according to news source PTI. Last Monday, the 1,60,000-member SAG union, of which Priyanka Chopra is a member, announced a strike.

    ALSO READ: What if 'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan made 'Hera Pheri 3'? AI-generated images spark imagination

     

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 6:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppenheimers Inspirations: Kalidasa's Meghaduta and Vedic texts that shaped his perspective ATG

    Oppenheimer's Inspirations: Kalidasa's Meghaduta and Vedic texts that shaped his perspective

    Urfi Javed says no one will watch 'Panch Kriti', faces backlash on social media MSW

    Urfi Javed says no one will watch 'Panch Kriti', faces backlash on social media

    Oceangate Tragedy James Cameron breaks silence on rumours of making movie on incident ADC

    'Oceangate Tragedy': James Cameron breaks silence on rumours of making movie on incident

    What if 'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan made 'Hera Pheri 3'? AI-generated images spark imagination snt

    What if 'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan made 'Hera Pheri 3'? AI-generated images spark imagination

    Oommen Chandy No More: Mohanlal gets emotional and shares special message of late Congress leader RBA

    Oommen Chandy No More: Mohanlal gets emotional and shares special message of late Congress leader

    Recent Stories

    Parliament Monsoon Session: Bill replacing Delhi Services Ordinance tops agenda with 30 other proposals AJR

    Parliament Monsoon Session: Bill replacing Delhi Services Ordinance tops agenda with 30 other proposals

    Masala Chai to Khichdi: 7 comfort Indian foods to enjoy during monsoon snt eai

    Masala Chai to Khichdi: 7 comfort Indian foods to enjoy during monsoon

    Lifestyle Top 5: Open World PC Games to play in 2023 osf

    Top 5: Open World PC Games to play in 2023

    Pizza to Pasta: 6 most popular dishes you must have in Italy vma

    Pizza to Pasta: 6 most popular dishes to have in Italy

    Bull run continues: Sensex ends above 67,000-mark for first time, investors earn Rs 1.6 lakh crore in a day snt

    Bull run continues: Sensex ends above 67,000-mark for first time, investors earn Rs 1.6 lakh crore in a day

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon