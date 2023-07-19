Project K: Are Twitteratis dissapointed with Prabhas's 1st look in Nag Ashwin directorial?

Finally, the first photo of Prabhas from 'Project K' has surfaced, and Twitter is rife with commentary. The 'Project K' book's original title will be available in a few days. With great anticipation, fans have been speculating on the title of the movie and have come up with a number of suggestions. It depicts Prabhas, who plays the lead in the sci-fi film directed by Nag Ahswin, with armour on and his hair in a man-bun like one a warrior could wear. He is depicted with his knees bent in a martial arts stance, and it looks like he just hit the ground with his fist. The first look was shared on social media by both Prabhas and Project K producer Vyjayanthi Movies. The Game is altered going forward.Check out the reactions of fans on Twitter:

The movie has been delayed numerous times, but Nag Ashwin's vision has always been supported by the audience. Currently, early 2024 is the projected release date for the movie. When it is released, fans will undoubtedly swarm to attend this Nag Ashwin show. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are among the ensemble cast members of the movie. For Prabhas, Project K’s success is important, as his last few films have been duds at the box office. All his films after the Baahubali franchise failed to live up to people's expectations.

Many people have already cited Project K as a movie that will be innovative in Indian cinema overall as well as Telugu cinema. One can already tell how ambitious Project K is by the fact that its creators chose to unveil the movie's teaser and title at a major convention like San Diego Comic-Con. Prabhas will be back on track if Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, succeeds like the director's previous movie, KGF, and if Project K is likewise a success. Project K appears to be performing well right now, so let's hope that's the case. Deepika Padukone won't be attending Comic Con because she belongs to the Screen Actors Guild, according to news source PTI. Last Monday, the 1,60,000-member SAG union, of which Priyanka Chopra is a member, announced a strike.

