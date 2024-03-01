'Producer Ke Saath Sona Padega', says Ankita Lokhande while talking about her casting couch experience

Several actors, like Ankita Lokhande, have spoken out about their experiences on the casting couch. Ankita was chatting to a media source a month after leaving Bigg Boss 17 when she revealed a horrifying casting couch incident she had when she was 19 years old. The Pavitra Rishta actress stated that after auditioning for a South movie, she was asked to sleep with the producer.

“Maine South film ke liye audition diya that. Mujhe call aaya ki aap sign karne aa jao. Mai bahot khush thi, toh maine apni maa ko bola main sign kar ke aati hu. Mujhe bhi doubt tha ki itni aasani se kaise hua (I auditioned for a South Indian film. I got a call and they asked me to come and sign the project. I was very happy, and I told my mom that I was going to sign this project. However, I wondered how did I get selected for the project so easily)?” Ankita told Hautterfly recently.

“Jab main sign karne gayi toh sirf mujhe andar bulaya aur meri coordinator ko rukne ko kaha. Mujhe bola gaya, ‘You have to compromise.’ I was just 19 at the time. Tabhi mera ‘Heroine banna hai’ wala phase chal raha tha (When I went there, I was called inside alone without my coordinator. They asked me I will have to compromise. I wanted to become a ‘heroine’ in that phase of my life),” the actress continued.

However, what happened next surprised Ankita. She was asked to sleep with the producer. “I played smart and asked again, then they told me, ‘Aapko producer ke sath sona padega (you will have to sleep with the producer).’ I told him that, ‘I don’t think your producer needs talent. He just needs a girl to sleep with, and I am not that one’ and I just walked off,” she revealed.

Ankita Lokhande became famous after playing Archana in the hit television series Pavitra Rishta. Everyone on the programme adored her chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput. After Pavitra Rishta, Ankita appeared in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She recently took part in Bigg Boss 17. Next, Ankita is preparing for the release of her film, Swatantra Veer Savarkar.