    Who is Manisha Rani? Wildcard contestant who won 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' trophy

    Aside from Manisha, the other candidates fighting for the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy are Shoaib Malik, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma, and Adrija Sinha. If Manisha Rani wins, it will be the first wildcard contestant in the history of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to win the show.

    Celebrity dance reality programme Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will have its grand finale on March 2. While everyone waits to see who will take the trophy, a popular message on X (previously known as Twitter) claims that Manisha Rani will win the competition. If true, Manisha Rani would become the first wildcard candidate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa history to win the programme.

    While we won't know if Manisha wins JDJ 11 until tomorrow, the viral post has thrilled her admirers. The social media celebrity is already trending on X, with admirers immediately applauding her.

    Manisha recently spoke about the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 with Indian Express, “I am very excited and equally nervous. I have not been able to sleep properly since the last 3-4 days. I only get dreams about the finale. I want to win that trophy. I have given my best. Last time I got a perfect 30. The audience has supported me, so I see chances of winning. But we never know what happens.”

    The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame further talked about chasing dreams and added, “For me, being independent is very important. I don’t believe in killing my dream. Earlier, we used to compromise our dreams for our family, but then I realized that you only live once, so never give up on your dreams. Work hard for what you want, no matter if they don’t support you at that moment, later they will also come along.”

    Aside from Manisha, the other candidates fighting for the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy are Shoaib Malik, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma, and Adrija Sinha.

