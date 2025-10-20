Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the joyful news on social media, receiving love and wishes from friends, family, and fans

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the joyous news on Sunday, October 19, through a joint post on social media, officially announcing the arrival of their son.

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages began pouring in from friends, family, and colleagues across the film industry. Among those who expressed their happiness was Parineeti’s cousin and global icon, Priyanka Chopra. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka reshared the couple’s post and extended her best wishes to the new parents, also sending love to Parineeti’s parents, Reena and Pawan Chopra.

In their joint statement, Parineeti and Raghav expressed their overwhelming joy at becoming parents, saying that their hearts were full and that life now felt complete with the arrival of their little one.

Priyanka Chopra on Parineeti Chopra's Wedding

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2023 in a close-knit ceremony in Delhi attended by close friends and family, had previously made headlines when Priyanka was unable to attend the wedding. Her absence had sparked speculation about a possible rift between the cousins.

However, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, later clarified the situation. When asked by paparazzi about Priyanka’s absence, she explained that her daughter had prior work commitments, which prevented her from attending the celebration. Priyanka later shared a warm message for Parineeti and Raghav on social media, putting an end to all rumours.

Parineeti and Raghav had gotten engaged earlier that year, in May 2023, at Delhi’s historic Kapurthala House. With the arrival of their son, the couple has now embarked on a new and joyful chapter of their lives.