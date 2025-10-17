Priyanka Chopra SHINES in Red Gown at Diwali Party in London (PHOTOS)
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Party: Priyanka Chopra Jonas lit up London at the Johnnie Walker Diwali Ball in a stunning red Rahul Mishra gown. She elegantly blended festive glamour for the occasion
Priyanka Chopra in London
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas drew attention in London as she attended the Johnnie Walker Diwali Ball at The Dorchester hotel. She wore a striking red gown by Rahul Mishra, featuring an elegant flowing train and intricate beadwork. Sharing her experience on Instagram, she mentioned that standing out was not her plan, but the red gown naturally made her the center of attention.
Festive Glamour
The Diwali Ball hosted prominent achievers from various fields and was marked by music, dance, and the celebratory spirit of the festival. Priyanka described the event as perfect, appreciating the lively Dhol performances, dancing, and enchanting atmosphere.
Thoughtful Styling
Her ensemble was complemented by matching heels, subtle jewellery, and diamond drop earrings, reflecting her signature balance of classic elegance and modern style. Her stylist, Buster Knight, expressed excitement about the look, noting that it was always enjoyable working on her glam.
Glam Make-up
Priyanka’s makeup and hairstyle perfectly highlighted her outfit. She opted for winged eyeliner, sculpted cheekbones, shimmering eyeshadow, a bold red lip, and a sleek bun, ensuring the gown remained the focal point of the evening.
Busy Professional Life
Despite celebrating Diwali, Priyanka remains committed to her professional projects. She is set to portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, will reprise her role in season two of Citadel, and is collaborating with S.S. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu on the highly anticipated GlobeTrotter. Earlier this year, her action-comedy Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena, premiered on Prime Video, boosting her global presence.
Festivity and Fashion
Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again demonstrated her ability to combine festive cheer with high fashion and star power, reinforcing her status as one of the most radiant and versatile figures in the entertainment industry.