Image Credit : Instagram

Despite celebrating Diwali, Priyanka remains committed to her professional projects. She is set to portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, will reprise her role in season two of Citadel, and is collaborating with S.S. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu on the highly anticipated GlobeTrotter. Earlier this year, her action-comedy Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena, premiered on Prime Video, boosting her global presence.