Priyanka Chopra returns to India after celebrating Diwali at New York. She landed in Delhi to ring in bestie Tamanna's birthday. She shared heartfelt moments with family
Priyanka Chopra in Delhi
After a glamorous Diwali celebration in New York, global star Priyanka Chopra returned to India, choosing Delhi over her usual stop, Mumbai. The actress traveled to the capital to celebrate her best friend Tamanna Dutt’s birthday and shared several pictures on social media, offering fans a glimpse of their close relationship.
Priyanka Chopra Sister
In her Instagram post, Priyanka described Tamanna as her “sister from another mister” and wished her a happy birthday, praising her as pragmatic, honest, caring, and daring.
Fans responded enthusiastically to the post, commenting on the purity of their friendship. Many expressed admiration for the bond, with some noting how rare true friendships are, particularly in the entertainment industry, and congratulated Priyanka for cherishing such a relationship.
Priyanka Chopra Schedule
Earlier, Priyanka had shared an Instagram Story marking Tamanna’s birthday in Delhi and posted a video of a peaceful drive through the city, highlighting the beauty of the capital.
Priyanka’s recent schedule has been busy. Earlier this month, she attended Bulgari’s first-ever Indian exhibition, Serpenti Infinito, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. During the event, she mingled with leading actresses including Triptii Dimri, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Mrunal Thakur. After the Mumbai visit, she returned to New York before flying back to Delhi for Tamanna’s birthday celebrations. It is not known if her daughter Malti accompanied her on this trip.
Priyanka Chopra on the Professional Front
On the professional front, Priyanka is set to appear in The Bluff, where she portrays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She is also preparing for the second season of Citadel and SS Rajamouli’s upcoming project with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter.
Priyanka Chopra Recent Releases
Her most recent release, Heads of State, featuring Idris Elba and John Cena, premiered on Prime Video.